Flyers Re-Sign Defenseman Egor Zamula to a Two-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they re-signed defenseman Egor Zamula to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.7 million, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Zamula, 24 (3/30/2000), totaled 21 points (5g-16a) in 66 regular season games with the Flyers this past season (2023-24). He led Flyers defenseman in power-play goals (2) and ranked third in goals, assists and points.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner has recorded 25 points (5g-20) in 92 career games in parts of four seasons, all with the Flyers (2020-24). He made his NHL debut on Apr. 27, 2021 at New Jersey, tallied his first NHL point on Oct. 18, 2022 at Tampa Bay and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 17, 2023 vs. Vancouver.

Zamula went undrafted and originally signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers during training camp on Sept. 20, 2018, and re-signed a one-year deal on May 2, 2023.

In parts of three seasons with the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Zamula has recorded 54 points (5g-49a) in 127 career games. Before turning pro, he registered 102 points (19g-83a) in parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Calgary and Regina.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Zamula represented his country internationally in the 2020 Under-20 World Junior Championship where he posted five points (2g-3a) in seven games to earn a silver medal. He was named 2020 WJC Top 3 Player on Team. He appeared in the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championship where he recorded two points (1g-1a) in five games.

