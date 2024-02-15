Flyers Name Sean Couturier 20th Captain in Franchise History

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has named forward Sean Couturier the 20th captain in team history, according to General Manager Daniel Briere and Head Coach John Tortorella. Forwards Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton will serve as alternate captains.

"Sean Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Philadelphia Flyers," said Briere. "Sean was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centermen in the game and a playoff performer. The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership. In this New Era of Orange with Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones and John Tortorella at the helm, we couldn't be more proud to call him captain."

“It’s such a great honor. It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here,” said Couturier. “It’s going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things. I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here.”

Couturier, 31 (12/7/92), becomes the 19th Flyer, 20th occurrence, in franchise history to wear the “C” – the first since Claude Giroux (2012-22). The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Phoenix, Ariz., owns 493 points (191-302=493) in 771 career games in 12 NHL seasons with Philadelphia (2011-24). He ranks fifth in team history in games played and is the fifth player in Flyers history to skate in 12-or-more seasons with the club: Claude Giroux (15), Bobby Clarke (15), Rick MacLeish (12) and Bill Barber (12). Couturier ranks 10th in franchise history in even-strength points (391), 11th in shots on goal (1,725), 15th in assists and game-winning goals (13) and 16th in scoring. The left-shot center was named the 2020 Frank J. Selke Trophy winner after collecting 59 points (22-37=59) in 69 games during the 2019-20 campaign. He missed the 2022-23 season due to a back injury and returned to the lineup this season on Oct. 12 at CBJ – a span of 663 days.

Konecny, 26 (3/11/97), will don the “A” for the first time in his career. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound native of London, Ontario, was selected by the Flyers in the first round (24th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 381 points (166-215=381) in 542 career games in eight NHL seasons with Philadelphia (2016-24). The right-shot winger has represented the Flyers at the NHL All-Star Weekend twice (2020 & 2024).

Laughton, 29 (5/30/94), has served as an alternate captain since the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Oakville, Ontario, was selected by the Flyers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He owns 222 points (89-133=222) in 573 career games in 11 NHL seasons with Philadelphia (2012-24). The left-shot forward was named the 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Class Guy Memorial Award and Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy.

Previous Flyers captains include: Lou Angotti (1967-68), Ed Van Impe (1968-73), Bobby Clarke (1972-79; 1982-84), Mel Bridgman (1979-81), Bill Barber (1981-83), Dave Poulin (1984-90), Ron Sutter (1989-91), Rick Tocchet (1991-92), Kevin Dineen (1993-94), Eric Lindros (1994-2000), Eric Desjardins (1999-2002), Keith Primeau (2001-06), Derian Hatcher (2005-06), Peter Forsberg (2006-07), Jason Smith (2007-08), Mike Richards (2008-11), Chris Pronger (2011-13) and Claude Giroux (2012-22).

