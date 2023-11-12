Flyers Mourn Passing of Roman Cechmanek

Flyers alum goaltender Roman Cechmanek passed away suddenly on Sunday in his native Czechia (Czech Republic). He was 52 years old. Cechmanek, who was divorced, is survived by children Jakub, Roman Jr., and Katerina.

Cechmanek only spent three seasons with the Flyers -- 2000-01 to 2002-03 -- but packed a lot of regular season success in his time with Philadelphia.

"The Philadelphia Flyers are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former goaltender Roman Cechmanek. A late-round draft pick, Cechmanek spent three seasons with the team from 2000 through 2003 where he was highly successful and made an instant impact to our club on the ice and in the locker room. Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style and pride in stopping the puck....His passing at too young of an age is heartbreaking to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," said Keith Jones, the Flyers President of Hockey Operations.

Cechmanek was born on March 2, 1971, in Zlin, Czechoslovakia. A five-time Czech Extraliga champion with Vsetin and a gold medal winner at the IIHF World Championships, Cechmanek came to the NHL at age 29 after the Flyers selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NHL Draft.

Cechmanek’s style in net was highly unorthodox but the combination of his 6-foot-4 frame, unpredictability to shooters and his willingness to use any part of his body (frequently including his head) to make saves often made him effective.

When he was on his game, Cechmanek could be brilliant. He won two Bobby Clarke Trophies (2000-01 and 2002-03) as Flyers’ MVP, was the top runner up for the 2000-01 Vezina Trophy, finished fourth in the 2000-01 Hart Trophy balloting, played in the 2000-01 NHL All- Star Game and shared the Jennings Trophy (lowest goals against average in the NHL) in 2002-03 with teammate Robert Esche.

In 163 career regular season games as a Flyer, Cechmanek racked up 20 shutouts; a total exceeded in Flyers history by only iconic Hockey Hall of Fame netminder Bernie Parent. Cechmanek added three playoff shutouts (all against the Ottawa Senators) in 23 games.

Statistically, Cechmanek’s Flyers career ranks him among the top goaltenders in franchise history, although it should be noted for full context that his career coincided with the lowest-scoring years leaguewide of modern NHL history).

In 163 regular season games, Cechmanek posted a 1.96 goals against average, .923 save percentage, and a win-loss record of 92-43-22. In 23 playoff games, Cechmanek had a 9-14 record, 2.33 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Cechmanek's playoff runs as a Flyers were considered disappointing. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs twice and once in the second record. The elimination games were ugly, both from a team and individual performance perspective. However, it should also be noted that Cechmanek outdueled Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Ed Belfour in a classic seven-game series in the 2003 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Additionally, in the Flyers lone win over the Ottawa Senators in the 2002 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and both wins Philly recorded against the Sens in the 2003 Eastern Conference Semis, Cechmanek recorded shutouts. He never received more than two goals worth of offensive support in any game in either series.

On May 28, 2003, the Flyers traded Cechmanek to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2004 second-round pick. The pick later dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks in the deal that brought Alexei Zhamnov to Philadelphia for the 2003-04 stretch drive and playoffs.

After his playing career in the NHL, Cechmanek returned home to Czechia. He had various personal and financial tribulations in his post-playing years, but found happiness in returning to the rink as a youth hockey coach.