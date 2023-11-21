Flyers Announce Partnership With Suite Experience Group

PHILADELPHIA (November 15, 2023) – Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced a new partnership with Suite Experience Group that will give fans a more streamlined experience securing suites for Flyers games than ever before. Starting today, fans can book suites directly via FlyersSuites.com, an e-commerce platform designed to create a seamless experience for customers to view and purchase suites through an instant booking process. The deal, which marks the first partnership between Suite Experience Group and a Philadelphia sports team or venue, is part of Comcast Spectacor's mission to consistently remain a top innovator in the sports industry by creating a frictionless customer journey from start to finish.

“Comcast Spectacor is proud to partner with Suite Experience Group to introduce a top of the line e-commerce experience for suite reservations at the New Wells Fargo Center,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue Officer of Comcast Spectacor. “The innovative SuitePro product aligns with our client-first approach, allowing us to deliver a convenient fan experience from before purchasing a ticket until exiting the arena after the game.”

“The Philadelphia Flyers have consistently demonstrated their commitment to delivering a world-class fan experience,” said Scott Spencer, President of Suite Experience Group. “Their significant investment in the recently renovated suites at the New Wells Fargo Center has made them among the most well-appointed and luxurious suites in North America. We are honored that the Flyers have selected the SuitePro platform to make it easier for fans to discover and book suites at Wells Fargo Center.”

Across the National Hockey League, teams are partnering with SEG to drive significant growth in suite bookings and provide an improved customer booking experience. A case study of similar NHL clubs has shown the SEG partnership has led to a 25% average booking year-over-year increase of in the first year of the partnership with over 50% of bookings occurring outside of traditional business hours. As a result of the instantaneous, 24/7 booking option, the time spend for online customers from initial inquiry to suite purchase is reduced by 98% resulting in clients getting their suite faster than ever. Other teams that utilize SuitePro technology outside of the NHL include the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL and the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA.

“Over the past two seasons, we have seen a significant increase in demand for suites and premium hospitality from both our existing and new clients,”* said* Neil Hofman, Flyers Vice President, Ticketing and Premium Seating. “The value of bringing people together has never been higher and creating a convenient digital suite purchase experience for our fans is vital. From businesses of all sizes looking to entertain clients and host employees, to families and friends celebrating life’s important milestones, suites provide an unmatched opportunity to bring folks together and enjoy great hospitality with the exciting backdrop of live sports.”

SuitePro helps professional sports teams and venues sell more suites, more efficiently. The SuitePro platform combines an intuitive online suite buying experience with powerful software tools that make sales and service reps more effective and productive. Visit www.SuitePro.com to learn how SuitePro has helped partners across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS grow suite revenue and improve operational efficiency.