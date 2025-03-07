Flyers Acquire Givani Smith in Exchange for Erik Johnson

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have acquired forward Givani Smith from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Erik Johnson.

Smith, 27 (2/27/1998) has played 168 NHL games in parts of six seasons, totaling nine goals and 22 points. The left-shot forward’s professional career has been split between the NHL and American Hockey League. Smith has played 157 career games in the AHL where he has registered 26 goals and 53 points. Smith will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

Johnson was traded to the Flyers on March 8th, 2024, in exchange for the Buffalo Sabres fourth round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Johnson played a total of 39 games for the Flyers and totaled three goals and three assists. The defenseman has played a total of 1009 career NHL games and registered 94 goals and 346 points.