Farm Report Three Stars: Luchanko Finding a Groove

Here's a look at the 2024-25 season progress of various Flyers prospects in leagues across the hockey world. We'll start with the Three Stars of the week through the games of Nov. 11, 2024.

Jett Luchanko (C, Guelph Storm, OHL)

It is not uncommon for teenage players who start out a season in the National Hockey League before being returned to their junior team to need a few games to readapt to the lower caliber of play and lesser pace in those leagues. Luchanko was no exception, but has since started to find his groove.

On Sunday, hosting the defending OHL champion London Knights -- featuring Flyers 2023 first-round pick Oilver Bonk and team captain Denver Barkey -- Luchanko had a monster game in an 8-7 losing cause. Playmaking center Luchanko racked up four assists, including three primary helpers. Teammate Max Namestnikov tallied four goals, including two assisted by Luchanko. Additionally, Luchanko won 19 of 25 faceoffs.

Bonk compiled three assists and was +3 for London. Barkey, who has 10 assists among his 11 points through 13 games, did not get on the scoresheet in Sunday's game.

Luchanko's four-point game doubled his production since returning to Guelph from four to eight points (2g, 6a) in eight games. He scored his first two goals of the season over the previous two games against the Brantford Bulldogs and Erie Otters.

The Storm (5-10-2) will host the Niagara Ice Dogs (13-5-0) on Thursday before a Saturday home rematch with London (13-4-0) at Sleeman Center.

Samu Tuomaala (RW, Phantoms, AHL)

The 21-year-old Finn, who played in the AHL All-Star Game last year as a rookie for Ian Laperriere's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, has opened the 2024-25 campaign with 10 points (4g, 6a) through the season's first 11 games.

Tuomaala's combination of a speed and a sniper's shooting touch have stood out on several highlight reel plays for the Phantoms (5-3-3) in the early going of the young season. One of his nicest goals to date was this goal from the deep sleet in Saturday's 4-3 overtime home win against the Utica Comets.