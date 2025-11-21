Celebrating Bernie: The Man Behind the Mask

Bernie Parent was a man of the community but also someone who maintained private friendships that lasted for decades. Many of his private deeds received no publicity but were part of what made him the person he was.

Bernie experienced fancy things in his life, but was a man of simpler passions. He loved fishing in particular. The water and the great outdoors were his happy places. He mingled well in big cities but his favorite place to be was aboard a boat.

He was a man who never took himself too seriously. He loved to joke and laugh, even at his own expense. His teasing was always of the gentle, winking kind. He loved slapstick comedy, especially The Three Stooges.

Within the community, Bernie had the special and rare gift to be able to connect with people of all ages and from any walk of life. He took joy in bringing hope and comfort to the less fortunate, especially children. Parent took particular joy in letting other people try on his Stanley Cup rings.

Even when a bad back slowed down his mobility, Parent still loved to meet people. His smile and laugh remained as genuine as ever. He particularly looked forward to his annual holiday season visit to local children’s hospitals.

Bernie Parent bonded with many, many different people in his lifetime whether they were associated with his hockey career or met him in other contexts. He was especially close with fellow Flyers Hall of Famers Joe Watson and Dave Schultz. In Watson's case, the friendship spanned more than 60 years.

Bernie also felt very close personally with Ed Snider. The two changed each other's lives. He also believed strongly in the mission of Snider Youth Hockey and Education. On a year-round basis, at events both big and small, Bernie came out to show his support.

Unsurprisingly, Bernie's favorite yearly event was the Bernie Parent In-Shore Fishing Challenge. He'd bring Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education kids aboard his fishing boat and took time to spend with each and every attendee.

It didn't matter whether cameras rolled, photographers snapped pictures or if he was one-on-one with someone. Those weren't the things he was after. Bernie Parent just loved to make other people happy and they made him happy in return.

Yes, Bernie Parent was a Hall of Fame hockey player with a laundry list of great accomplishments. However, it's his legacy as a human being that is truly immortal.