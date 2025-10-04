5 Things: Flyers vs. Devils

In the final game of the 2025-26 preseason, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers are home on Saturday to take on Sheldon Keefe's New Jersey Devils. The Flyers are 2-4-0 through six games of exhibition play.

Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 12:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+.

Here are five things to watch in the final tuneup for regular season opening night on October 9.

1. Vladar gets the net.

New Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar is slated to play his second full game of the preseason. He's played four regulation periods in the preseason plus overtime and a shootout in the team's 3-2 (1-0) road win over the Bruins on Sept. 29. Vladar looked sharp in the Boston game.

2. Taking care of the puck.

Whether players' opening night destination is with the Flyers or the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, it's important to knock the "summer hockey" habits out of their games before the games start to count for real. One habit that Tocchet has harped on throughout training camp: decision making with the puck. He wants the Flyers to have more puck possession time and recognize the difference between a low-percentage gamble and a legitimate opportunity to make a play with the puck.

3. The box + 1.

When executed properly, the box + 1 zone defense that Tocchet espouses serves to take away the middle of the ice and push opponents to the perimeter. The Flyers showed progress in that area last game. They got in trouble with turnover and odd-man rushes. Those aspects still need to be cleaned up. But D zone play itself at 5-on-5 has slowly started to trend the right way in the latter half of training camp.

4. Flyers special teams.

The team did considerable work on the power play this past week. The Flyers went 1-for-1 on the power play last game against the Islanders but also gave up a shorthanded goal before Noah Cates finished off a tic-tac-toe sequence to cancel out the opposing shorthander. On the penalty killing side, the Flyers went 2-for-3 plus a nifty shorthanded goal of their own (Travis Sanheim off a backhanded drop pass by Christian Dvorak).

5. Rolling the lines.

One of the many ways that preseason hockey differs from the regular season is the way that coaches distribute 5-on-5 ice time. There's more rolling of all four forward lines and three defense pairs regardless of the score. There's less line combo juggling. It will be interesting to see how the high-to-low number of shifts and non-special teams ice times shake out on Saturday.