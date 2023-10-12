5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

The curtain rises on the 2023-24 regular season on Thursday as John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) take on Pascal Vincent's Columbus Blue Jackets (0-0-0) at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia with Jim Jackson and Brian Boucher on the call. The radio broadcast, with Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk on the call, is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

Thursday's game is the start of a two-game road trip for the Flyers to begin the season before returning for the home opener next week. The Blue Jackets start out with a four-game homestand.

Here are five storylines to track on opening night.