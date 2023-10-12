5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

5. Behind enemy lines: Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets were riddled with injuries last season that kept key personnel out of the lineup either for the rest of the season or at least for lengthy stretches. The club was especially decimated on the blueline. The club finished with a mere 59 points: the third-worst record in the NHL and last in the Eastern Conference.
In the NHL Draft Lottery, the Blue Jackets came away with third overall pick in the 2023 Entry Draft. Columbus selected highly touted University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli. The player will make his NHL debut against the Flyers on opening night.
During the offseason, the Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Ivan Provorov in a three-team trade with the Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. He'll make his Blue Jackets debut against his longtime team. Provorov, who has never missed an NHL game due to injury, dealt with a minor injury during training camp. He's good to go for opening night.
Fellow blueliner Zach Werenski missed all but the first 13 games of last season due to a shoulder injury. He'll make his official return to the Blue Jackets' lineup in this game. Likewise, Jack Bean missed all but 14 games due to a season-ending shoulder injury.
Projected lineup (subject to change):
4 Cole Sillinger - 29 Patrik Laine - 13 Johnny Gaudreau
42 Alexandre Texier - 38 Boone Jenner - 52 Emil Bemström
86 Kirill Marchenko - 11 Adam Fantilli - 17 Justin Danforth
50 Eric Robinson - 7 Sean Kuraly - 96 Jack Roslovic
8 Zach Werenski - 2 Andrew Peeke
9 Ivan Provrorov - 78 Damon Severson
22 Jake Bean - 44 Erik Gubdranson
90 Elvis Merzlikins
[30 Spencer Martin]
PP1: Gaudreau, Fantilli, Marchenko, Laine, Werenski
PP2: Roslovic, Jenner, Bemström, Severson, Bean
Scratched: 91 Kent Johnson (healthy), 27 Adam Boqvist (healthy)
IR: Daniil Tarasov, Yegor Chinakhov
Game Notes: