Say What - 'Lots Of Battling'

Dustin Wolf on being in 'the zone':

"The zone is definitely a great word to use. That’s kind of the stuff I work on, the mindfulness side of the game. If you can reach that zone, you’re going to feel good. But our team battled that out tonight, we found a way to win."

On his kiss to the crossbar in overtime:

"It very easily could go the other way, where it goes post and in. You’ve got to thank it a little bit, (the puck) left a nice mark on ‘er, so give it a little kiss."

On keeping his team in games, allowing for comebacks:

"Your objective is to keep as many goals off the board as possible, but the tendency of our group so far this year has been the resiliency. Whether we have a good 40 minutes, or a 40 minutes that maybe we don’t like, we find a way in the last 20 minutes to get something together. It was a great powerplay goal, we were moving the puck around, it was great to see."