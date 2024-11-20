Say What - 'Lots Of Battling'

The buzz following the Flames' 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders

2-1
Dustin Wolf on being in 'the zone':

"The zone is definitely a great word to use. That’s kind of the stuff I work on, the mindfulness side of the game. If you can reach that zone, you’re going to feel good. But our team battled that out tonight, we found a way to win."

On his kiss to the crossbar in overtime:

"It very easily could go the other way, where it goes post and in. You’ve got to thank it a little bit, (the puck) left a nice mark on ‘er, so give it a little kiss."

On keeping his team in games, allowing for comebacks:

"Your objective is to keep as many goals off the board as possible, but the tendency of our group so far this year has been the resiliency. Whether we have a good 40 minutes, or a 40 minutes that maybe we don’t like, we find a way in the last 20 minutes to get something together. It was a great powerplay goal, we were moving the puck around, it was great to see."

Rasmus Andersson on the win over the Islanders:

"It’s a tough team to play against, right? They hit, they shoot, they block shots. It was a game in the trenches, felt like you got hit all night. But I’m proud that we stuck with it, extra nice that special teams were the factor, along with Wolfie. Wolfie was unbelievable in net, especially the start of the third. You can really see that he’s settling in, he had a great night for us."

On Dustin Wolf's recent run of form:

"The more comfortable you get in this league, the more you believe in yourself, the more success you’re going to have. He for sure believes in himself quite a bit. He’s been awesome, especially the last seven, eight games that he’s played. He saved us tonight."

Justin Kirkland on the win:

"Lot of battling, competing, a lot of chipped pucks. Wasn’t really your clean game as it normally is, but we battled hard right to the end. As long as it took, we were willing to do that, to come out of it with two points, we’re pretty happy with it."

On being in the spotlight during the shootout:

"I don’t think it’s something I’ve gotten used to yet, still a little bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment. Pretty special tonight, I had my parents in the stands. Pretty cool to be able to do it in front of them, they’ve supported me all throughout this. It’s exciting, it’s nerve-wracking, but nice to get the job done tonight."

Ryan Huska on the victory against New York:

"I thought at times, it’s easy to get frustrated in a game like that, because we didn’t have a lot of success through the neutral zone tonight, until a little bit later. They stuck with it. The turning point, for me, start of the third period we got some big saves from our goaltender that allowed us to get an opportunity on the powerplay, and they were able to capitalize tonight, which was great for them."

On the puck movement on the powerplay:

"That was one of the big things for it, then we had guys willing to shoot the puck tonight, too. It’d be nice to have a few more opportunities, but I’m happy that they were able to get something accomplished there tonight. It’s a big moment for us, too. We needed that goal."

