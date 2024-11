Matt Coronato on gelling with Backlund and Coleman:

"I think every game it’s getting better. I’ve said it before, but they’re easy to play with and they’ve done a great job making me feel comfortable, and fitting in with them."

On facing the Islanders for the first time in his career:

"It’s definitely cool, it’s an exciting night for me. I grew up watching the Islanders all the time, so it’ll be fun to play against them."