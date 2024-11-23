Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 23.11.24

The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand this afternoon, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 pm MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar