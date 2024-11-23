Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 23.11.24

The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand this afternoon, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 pm MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar