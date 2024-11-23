Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 23.11.24

Lines and pairings for Saturday's clash against the Wild

CF-ProjectedLineup-Blasty-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand this afternoon, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 pm MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

Say What - 'Established An Identity'

Horse Power

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers 

Say What - 'Check For Our Chances'

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

'Guy I Grew Up Watching'

The Farm Report - 20.11.24 

Wolf Wows Again

Say What - 'Lots Of Battling'

Game Day Notebook - 19.11.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders 

Say What - 'Every Game It's Getting Better'

Flames Foundation, Desjardins Insurance Launch CGY Champs

Flames Recall Adam Klapka

5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders

'Confidence Booster For Me'

Future Watch Update - 18.11.24