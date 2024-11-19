Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders 

The Flames kick off a three game homestand, taking on the New York Islanders tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One). Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Kevin Rooney
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf