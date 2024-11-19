Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders 

The Flames kick off a three game homestand, taking on the New York Islanders tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One). Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Kevin Rooney

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf