Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders 

Lines and pairings for Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders

CF-ProjectedLineup-Blasty-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a three game homestand, taking on the New York Islanders tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One). Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Kevin Rooney

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

