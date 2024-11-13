Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

The Flames are in Vancouver for a divisional duel with the Canucks, with puck drop slated for 8:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet 1 will carry the telecast, with the radio broadcast available on Sportsnet 960 The FAN.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Andrei Kuzmneko
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar