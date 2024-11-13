Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

The Flames are in Vancouver for a divisional duel with the Canucks, with puck drop slated for 8:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet 1 will carry the telecast, with the radio broadcast available on Sportsnet 960 The FAN.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Andrei Kuzmneko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar