Your Favorite Moments | 10 TAKEAWAYS

As we approach the final week of the NHL regular season – playoffs are coming! – I wanted to take this opportunity to salute you, the fans, for your incredible support! Without you, we wouldn’t be here!

That’s why I want to allow you to choose my 10 Takeaways this week. Instead of typical takeaways, it’s really about all your favorite moments, both on and off the ice.

What has been incredible as I sift through all the moments you've sent me on social media is that there are these very small, yet powerful experiences that stick in your mind. It could be a booming Bratt hit, a zone entry for an overtime goal, or the bigger moments like first career hat tricks.

You remember every single moment! After reviewing all your suggestions, I compiled the ten that were the most suggested.