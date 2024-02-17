Rookies Ersson, Daws likely to start Flyers-Devils matchup at Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Nico Daws was rehabilitating from offseason hip surgery when the season began for the New Jersey Devils, while Samuel Ersson was fighting for any playing time with the Philadelphia Flyers.

But the two rookie goalies likely will be starting for their teams in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

Daws had surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in each hip. He didn't play until Dec. 8 with Utica of the American Hockey League. The Devils called him up Dec. 27, and he made his NHL season debut Dec. 29.

"Obviously coming out of rehab, I was just kind of focusing on my game," Daws said Friday. "When I got called up, I kind of didn't even really think about this, and now we're here. It's awesome.

"Obviously it's not 100 percent. It's not going to be 100 percent right away, but if this isn't 100 percent I'm excited to see it at 100 percent. I feel really good."

Daws has started the past three games, going 2-1-0 and allowing five goals on 89 shots (.944 save percentage). That the games came in a span of three days was another sign that his hips were in good shape.

"Obviously it's been a busy schedule this past week and I was interested to see how my body would react,” he said, “and it feels really good."