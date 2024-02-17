Where It All Began | BIG READ

THE GAME

For Brendan Smith, an outdoor game is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t special.

When he walks out onto the ice at MetLife Stadium, he will be preparing for his fifth NHL outdoor game, tying him with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby for most outdoor games played in league history.

It doesn’t matter how many times he’s been part of one, he says, each one is unique in its own way and has been incredibly special to be a part of.

When he was injured on Dec. 27, he had a goal thinking about his recovery.

“I was talking to (my wife) Sam, about it during my injury, ‘I gotta get back because I may never have the chance again,”

He’ll have at least one more, expected to be in the lineup on Saturday night. And because of all his experience, he does have some wisdom to impart on his teammates prior to Saturday’s game.

“Take it all in,” he says.

It sounds funny coming from him, ye of five outdoor games, but he continues with “you may never know if you’ll get the opportunity again,” smirking, fully well understanding how that may sound.

But because he has that experience, he has plenty of wisdom to impart.

Outdoor games, when you break it down to its bare bones is just another hockey game, but there are a lot of things that will also feel different that you have to manage.

Starting with the crowd.

It’s an experience like no other, says the players who have had the good fortune of playing in other outdoor games.

Over 70 thousand people will sift into MetLife Arena on Saturday. The roar of the crowd will echo and rain down, the Devils and Flyers will walk from their locker rooms to their benches, like gladiators entering the ring.

It’s incredibly unique.

“It’s always a longer walk,” Smith joked, “Normally, you’re going out into the cold too. I’ve always enjoyed it because you just try and take it all in, look, see everything. You feel it, you smell it, it’s all different. That’s a great feeling, just walking out. That’s something you’ll always remember.”

Players have been in MetLife before and attended many other large-crowd sporting events, from NFL games to Premier League, those arenas offer completely different setups to an NHL rink. Understandably so, given the nature of each different sport.

This time, however, it will be Devils who are the athletes of the day at the football stadium. Fans are there to see them play their game. In an NFL arena, the script has been flipped.

“I’m a huge sports fan, so I go to soccer games that have that many people, or football games, but it’s always different when you’re on the field,” Meier said, “It’s definitely going to be exciting. I haven’t got the chance to experience it yet, so I’m definitely excited about it, just try to enjoy every second.”

“I can tell you that after the game,” Hischier joked when asked what he thinks the crowd will be like, “I’ve never been part of anything like this, I’d like to answer the question, but I cannot yet.”

"Our rinks are like 20 thousand max, that we see," Lazar said, "I can't really process it. Every single one of us has watched a football game, but being in the middle of the spectacle, it's going to be pretty cool."

They're only a few hours away from it.

With crowds that size, with the open air and no encasing like an NHL rink, one of the stranger things to get used to, and you’ll have to get used to it quickly, is the experience of feeling the crowd during play. Where crowd reactions are so much a part of the NHL game, the Ooo’s and Ahh’s reacting to big moments, swings in momentum and of course the sounds of Shoooooot on the power play, it all arrives a little late to the players on the ice.

“It’s really different because you almost hear the cheers like half a second late,” Smith said, “It’s literally half a second late, but it’s kind of funny and it really is great. You can’t really do anything about it.”

Tyler Toffoli, who has played in one outdoor game before, also had a similar experience. He told NHL.com’s Mike Morrealle, about that delay. It’s a rare time where players get to experience a moment with just their teammates before the roar reaches them.

"The fans are so far away, it's almost like a delayed reaction a little bit," he said. "But I think it kind of makes it more cool because after a goal goes in, all the boys are cheering, so you hear them first and then you get the fan noise after, so it's definitely a really cool experience. Hopefully we hear the boys cheering a lot."