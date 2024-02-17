Hughes brothers playing together for Devils in Stadium Series ‘really special’

Jack, Luke can become 2nd set of siblings to dress in same NHL outdoor game against Flyers

Hughes brothers SS family tv bug

© New Jersey Devils

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jack and Luke Hughes are still pinching themselves wondering how lucky they are to be in this position preparing for an NHL outdoor game as teammates with the New Jersey Devils.

The brothers are expected to make their NHL outdoor game debut and become the second set of siblings to dress in the same outdoor game when the Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).

"I mean, it's really special," Luke said on Friday after the team's outdoor practice at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets. "We were talking about it on the way here ... how we never really thought both of us would play an outdoor game together, let alone play together. So, it's really special to have him in this experience and really cool for our family."

The brothers, including their eldest brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, grew up playing a lot of outdoor hockey in Toronto on the rink built by their parents. Jim and Ellen Hughes were part of the family skate with their sons on Friday.

"I spent a lot of hours outdoors and that was kind of where I enjoyed the game the most and where I spent most of my hours as a kid," Jack said. "So, to be out here with my teammates and especially my brother, for our first organized game, is pretty special."

It's also been a treat for New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff. He's coached Jack, a center selected No. 1 in the 2019 NHL Draft, the past four seasons. Luke, chosen No. 4 in the 2021 NHL Draft, is averaging 21:04 of ice time as a rookie defenseman.

"I think as brothers they have a special relationship," Ruff said. "I think sometimes brothers can interact differently, but these two guys really get along well, but with different personalities when it comes to coaching them. In Luke's case, he's doing a lot more defending and defending against some of the best players in the League.

"Jack is high-end offense and a tremendous skater. They're both tremendous skaters. It's been great working with Jack over these number of years and now Luke, same thing. They're guys that want to continue to get better, they want to win. They want the team to win and, in all cases, put the team first."

Flyers take on Devils in Stadium Series matchup

Jack Hughes is second on the Devils with 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) and is first with 23 power-play points (five goals) in 37 games. He missed 11 games with an upper-body injury this season.

He's hoping to have an impact in a critical Metropolitan Division matchup against the Flyers.

"He's clearly an elite player in my mind," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said of Jack Hughes. "The way he controls the puck, the way he controls the play. You give him any kind of space and he's going to take advantage of you. If he's not a superstar in this League, he's the next one coming."

Jack could get the opportunity to score on what has become his signature shot from along the goal line by banking the puck off the opposing goalie's mask. He's done it twice this season.

"I've seen he likes that shot and there's a bunch of guys in the League who try to look for it and it's something that you want to be aware of," Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson said. "It's just a matter of knowing that it might be there, so you try to make the read and anticipate it."

Against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 12, Hughes skated down left wing and below the goal line before banking a wrist shot off the helmet of Ville Husso at 13:39 of the second period of a 4-3 win.

On Feb. 12, he banked a shot in off the mask of Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord from below the left circle 48 seconds into the second period of a 3-1 win. 

Philadelphia defenseman Cam York and Jack Hughes were teammates for two seasons at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (2017-19). York was selected No. 14 in the 2019 draft. 

"I think goalies know, especially with him and it's kind of like a pre-scout type of thing where you know before the game that a guy is going to do that," York said. "He's really good at it and it's hard to see sometimes, but [Ersson] is a great goalie, so we'll see."

York said he's happy for the Hughes brothers and their family.

"We grew up together and played together for two years at the Program, so we're really good buddies," York said. "I know he's excited to be here, playing this game like we all are and it's going to be a really fun atmosphere."

