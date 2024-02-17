Hughes brothers playing together for Devils in Stadium Series ‘really special’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jack and Luke Hughes are still pinching themselves wondering how lucky they are to be in this position preparing for an NHL outdoor game as teammates with the New Jersey Devils.

The brothers are expected to make their NHL outdoor game debut and become the second set of siblings to dress in the same outdoor game when the Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).

"I mean, it's really special," Luke said on Friday after the team's outdoor practice at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets. "We were talking about it on the way here ... how we never really thought both of us would play an outdoor game together, let alone play together. So, it's really special to have him in this experience and really cool for our family."

The brothers, including their eldest brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, grew up playing a lot of outdoor hockey in Toronto on the rink built by their parents. Jim and Ellen Hughes were part of the family skate with their sons on Friday.

"I spent a lot of hours outdoors and that was kind of where I enjoyed the game the most and where I spent most of my hours as a kid," Jack said. "So, to be out here with my teammates and especially my brother, for our first organized game, is pretty special."

It's also been a treat for New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff. He's coached Jack, a center selected No. 1 in the 2019 NHL Draft, the past four seasons. Luke, chosen No. 4 in the 2021 NHL Draft, is averaging 21:04 of ice time as a rookie defenseman.

"I think as brothers they have a special relationship," Ruff said. "I think sometimes brothers can interact differently, but these two guys really get along well, but with different personalities when it comes to coaching them. In Luke's case, he's doing a lot more defending and defending against some of the best players in the League.

"Jack is high-end offense and a tremendous skater. They're both tremendous skaters. It's been great working with Jack over these number of years and now Luke, same thing. They're guys that want to continue to get better, they want to win. They want the team to win and, in all cases, put the team first."