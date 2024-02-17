Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers

Tortorella said the fact the Stadium Series is played in the middle of February makes it feel more important in the standings than the other two NHL outdoor-game series: the Winter Classic, which is traditionally played on New Year's Day or Jan. 2, and the Heritage Classic, which this season was Oct. 29.

"I one hundred percent agree," Devils defenseman Brendan Smith said. "I firmly believe that if you had this, I don't know, 10 games in it's still going to be fantastic, it's going to be fun, it's going to be exciting, but the game might not be that impactful or you might not feel it's that impactful. That's the one thing that you try to talk to a lot of the young guys about, the points at the start of the year are just as impactful as the points at the end of the year because if you can get ahead of the race it puts you in position to keep that playoff spot, which we were able to do last year. It just helps you that much more. Now we're in a dogfight and it makes this game that much bigger not only for the atmosphere, but for us trying to make the playoffs, and that's our goal."

That type of balancing act is what the teams are trying to manage leading into the game. It's why practicing at MetLife Stadium on Friday and getting a chance to have their families on the ice with them after practice was so important to the players and coaches.

Saturday is all business.

"It screws me up because, you know me, I just want to play the game," Tortorella said. "I want to get to it. I want to see where we're at. I want to do the best we can and try to get these points. But I also understand this here I think it's important for the League and I think it's important for guys to experience it. I've got to find my way as far as the preparation, leaving them alone, getting them ready. But what's made it easy for me is I have a team, it's a good room, so it's helped me. Tomorrow is when you zero in on where we're at because it is a little bit of a different feel as far as where these two teams are at."