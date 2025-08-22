NAME: Sigge Holmgren
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (178th overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 181lb
Siggie Holmgren | PROSPECT PROFILE
NAME: Sigge Holmgren
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Brynas IF
J20
-
-
-
-
NEXT SEASON: Will return to Brynas IF with hopes of earning a spot on the pro team, but will likely start with the U20 club.
NOTE 'EM: Missed the entire 2024-25 season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.
QUOTE 'EM: On being drafted by the Devils:
"I'm super excited and very proud to be with this organization. I was at home chilling on the sofa and watching (the draft). Then I saw it and got super excited and proud."