Siggie Holmgren | PROSPECT PROFILE

sigge holmgren
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

NAME: Sigge Holmgren
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (178th overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 181lb

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Brynas IF
J20
-
-
-
-

NEXT SEASON: Will return to Brynas IF with hopes of earning a spot on the pro team, but will likely start with the U20 club.

NOTE 'EM: Missed the entire 2024-25 season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

QUOTE 'EM: On being drafted by the Devils:

"I'm super excited and very proud to be with this organization. I was at home chilling on the sofa and watching (the draft). Then I saw it and got super excited and proud."

