 Remembering Vladimir Bure | BLOG

Bure was a member of the Devils organization for over a decade including during the 2000 and 2003 Stanley Cup Championships

The Devils have released the following statement on the passing of Vladimir Bure:

"The Devils organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Vladimir Bure, who spent over a decade with the organization. A former Olympic medalist in swimming, he became a pioneer in the field of athlete training for thirty years. He served as Fitness Consultant for New Jersey from 1999-2010, and had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup in 2000 and 2003. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time."

