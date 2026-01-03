Devils Open New Year vs. Mammoth | PREVIEW
Set of back-to-back weekend games at home open for Devils against the Utah Mammoth
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (21-17-2) vs. UTAH MAMMOTH (19-19-3)
New Jersey opens the 2026 calendar year with a home game against Utah at Prudential Center at Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is 3 p.m. ET.
PRE-GAME MEDIA AVAIL RECAP
PRE-GAME MEDIA AVAIL RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils did not hold a morning skate with the early puck drop timing. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did meet with the media a few hours before the game. Here are the main takeaways…
Lineup Switch
Judging from the practice lines from Friday, it appears that center Juho Lammikko will draw back into the fold with forward Paul Cotter the odd-man out.
Keefe explained his reasoning and what he wants to see from his fourth line of Lammikko, Luke Glendening and Stefan Noesen.
“I think what you're looking for from that line is that they take care of the game, they take care of the momentum of the game or create positive momentum when the team needs it,” Keefe said, “energy, speed on the puck, speed on the forecheck, great defending when it's time to defend. You want that line attacking and being physical and giving life and energy, and then you want them to pass the game off in a good place, meaning that you can keep the momentum for the next line.”
Keefe said far too often the fourth line has left the next group coming over the boards in a tough spot of defending.
“That's what I haven't liked of late, is just the way that they've been able to connect their shift to the next one,” he said, “meaning that the next line that comes over the boards, the puck's heading towards the other team's net, or the puck's in the other team's end, ideally.
“Far too often they have a good shift, but it finishes with the puck heading towards our net, and the next line coming on is digging their way out, and that's not what you want. So, it's less about producing offense for us or anything like that. It's more about producing positive momentum for the team that you can just keep going line after line. So when we have one or two good shifts and then we play that line and it finishes in a hole, it takes its toll on the team.”
Keefe confirmed that goalie Jacob Markstrom will make the start in goal. Markstrom stopped 32 of 33 shots against in a 2-1 win at Utah on Dec. 19.
Smarter Play
The Devils picked up the aforementioned 2-1 win in Utah, but it wasn’t the prettiest. The club was outplayed for long stretches and relied on Markstrom to steal that game. Keefe wants to see a better showing today, especially against a club that is loaded with offensive talent.
“We were outplayed pretty good in that game. We have to have the puck a lot more,” he said. “They're a team that has tremendous skill throughout their group. You saw they just put up seven (goals) on Long Island before coming here, and they have that ability, and they probably could have had seven on another day. Goaltending was great. Guys played hard to recover from time on our end and stuff like that, but we have to spend more time on their half of the ice and make it harder on their skill guys to get through the neutral zone.”
View from the Other Side
Utah head coach Andre Tourigny talked about the difficulty defending Jack Hughes: “You need to skate with him. You need to make sure you're not taking bad angles on him. He's really elusive, he's really shifty, so the work away from the puck before he gets the puck is really important to make sure we have good angles, and we can skate with him, skate in his ice, and cut his time and space as much as possible. If you give him time and space, he's that skilled and that good of a skater, it's tough to close on him.”
THE SCOOP
The Devils are hoping a third-period rally against Columbus on New Year’s Eve will be the spark to a turnaround for the second half of the 2025-26 season. New Jersey entered the third period trailing 2-0. Three goals by Nico Hischier, Arseny Gritsyuk and Luke Hughes in a 1:56 span catapulted the Devils to a 3-2 win. The win snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1).
New Jersey is still in a battle for playoff positioning in the East with just six points separating the final playoff spot (8th) from last place (16th) in the conference. The Devils will enter the contest against Utah sitting on the outside but only two points back (and three teams to leap).
Despite defeating the Blue Jackets, the Devils have struggled to score goals of late. The team has scored three goals or more in just two of their past eight games. They have just 12 goals over that eight-game span (3-4-1).
Utah has a fighting chance of making the playoffs in the Western Conference. The club has the same amount of points as the final Wild Card team (41, Seattle) but misses out due to current tie breakers.
(For perspective, the Sharks have 41 points and the final WC spot in the West, while the Columbus is in last place in the East with 40 points).
The Mammoth are in the middle of a three-game east coast swing that started off with a 7-2 victory on Long Island. Dylan Guenther recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist for four points in the win.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Defenseman Luke Hughes had two points, including a the game-winning goal, against Columbus on Wednesday.
Mammoth: Dylan Guenther posted his first career hat trick and a four-point game Thursday against the NY Islanders. Guenther leads the Mammoth with 20 goals on the year. He has six points (4g-2a) in his last two games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Mammoth:
Cooley (lower-body)
Vejmelka (upper-body)
Thornton (lower-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 19 at Utah, W 2-1
- Jan. 3 vs. Utah
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
MAMMOTH
GOALS
3 tied at 11
Guenther: 20
ASSISTS
Bratt: 23
Keller, Sergachev: 23
POINTS
Hischier, Bratt: 31
3 tied at 36
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Mammoth meet for the second and final time this season.
- New Jersey registered a win, 2-1, in the first meeting on Dec. 19 in Utah. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves while Connor Brown and Stefan Noesen tallied.