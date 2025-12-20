POST-GAME VIDEO
Noesen’s Power Play Goal Pushes Devils Past Mammoth | GAME STORY
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Devils spent much of the night against the Utah Mammoth searching for answers on the power play, watching chances come and go, starting the game 0-for-4 with the man-advantage. That frustration finally broke when Stefan Noesen planted himself in the crease and finished in tight on Karel Vejmelka to give New Jersey the breakthrough they desperately needed.
Noesen’s conversion provided a much-needed release on an ailing power play, and the timing made it even more significant. Not only did it snap the drought, but it also handed the Devils their first lead of the night against the Mammoth, one they would hang on to win 2-1 in Utah.
The Devils had a gut-check moment at the end of the third period, when Dawson Mercer took a penalty in the dying minutes of the game and the Mammoth pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4. New Jersey came up with the clears and the blocks to hang on for the victory.
Utah opened the game scoring with a first-period power-play goal by Daniil But, before Connor Brown tied the game in the second period, his second goal in as many games and his third in four.
The Devils have started to find some more stride in their game and are winning four of their last six, including two straight on the two-game road trip through Vegas and Utah.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The lone goal to get by Jacob Markstrom on Friday night was a backhanded shot by Daniil But on the Mammoth power play. The shot from in the slot actually deflected slightly off of Jonas Siegenthaler's stick as he was skating through to defend the middle of the ice.
It was But's first NHL goal.
Markstrom finished the night making 31 saves on 32 shots, including six of seven on the power play and saving all 24 he faced at even strength.
• It was a missed opportunity midway through the first period when New Jersey had a chance to tie the game with two power play opportunities, including 57 seconds of 5-on-3. The Devils managed just three shots over the sequence, all three coming at 5-on-4, and went shotless with their two-man advantage. All three of the first-period power-play shots came from captain Nico Hischier.
The Devils have had 5-on-3 opportunities in three of their last four games and have not been able to capitalize. Thankfully, later in the game, the power play would come through.
• New Jersey's power play had gone 1-for 22 since early December and was 0-for-4 against the Mammoth until the Noesen goal, which brought the game's total to 1-for-5 with the man-advantage.
• The penalty kill, which has seen a boost with the return of Brett Pesce, went 1-for-3.
• Former Devils defenseman and current Utah Mammoth, John Marino, played his 400th NHL game. Marino isn't the only connection between the two clubs. Former goaltender Vitek Vanecek played two seasons for the Devils, defenseman Nick DeSimone also played for a short while with the Devils, while Alexander Kerfoot, who was making his season debut with Utah, was drafted by the Devils.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home for their final game at Prudential Center before the holiday break. They face the Buffalo Sabres. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.