It's the preseason home finale tonight! The Devils host the Rangers and you can stay up to date on the game by following our Live Blog!
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Rangers 0
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
No goals as of yet
DEVILS LINEUP
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hichier-Holtz
Palat-Haula-Mercer
Nosek-McLeod-Lazar
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Smith
Vanecek
Schmid
RANGERS LINEUP
Panarin-Zibanejad-Kakko
Kreider-Trocheck-Wheeler
Cuylle-Goodrow-Pitlick
Vesey-Bonino-Othmann
Miller-Trouba
Gustafsson-Fox
Lindgren-Schneider
Quick
Garand