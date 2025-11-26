LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Blues 2

The Devils host the St. Louis Blues tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

STL 1, NJD 0: Cam Fowler puts St. Louis up early on the Blues' first shot of the game with his first goal of the season.

NJD 1, STL 1: Timo Meier corrals a puck that bounces off a St. Louis Blue, and chips it by Jordan Binnington to even the game. Meier has goals in three straight games.

STL 2, NJD 1: Robert Thomas scores with a wrist shot on the power play to give the Blues their lead back.

Best of Jacob Markstrom's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, STL 2: Nico Hischier stuffs the puck through Jordan Binnington's five-hole as he picks up a rebound off for Timo Meier's booming shot. The Devils have tied the game for the second time.

The Best of Jacob Markstrom's Second Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Nemec
Dillon-White

Markstrom
Allen

BLUES LINEUP

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou
Holloway-Dvorsky-Neighbours
Schenn-Suter-Snuggerud
Joseph-Sundqvist-Walker

Broberg -Parayko
Tucker-Faulk
Fowler-Mailloux

Binnington
Hoefer

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Just because the Blues are 29th in the league doesn't mean they're an easy matchup.

