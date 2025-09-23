LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Islanders

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN & MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glendening - Brown
Gritsyuk - Lammikko - Halonen

Edwards - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Romanov

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Heineman - Ritchie - Holmstrom
Beckman - Cizikas - Gatcomb
Foudy - MacLean - Gauthier
Keufler - Thiesing - Larson

Romanov - Boqvist
George - Bear
Aitcheson - Odelius

Hogberg
Lennox

