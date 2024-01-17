Hitting Halfway | 10 TAKEAWAYS

1.

Only once have Simon Nemec and fellow countryman Juraj Slafkovsky played against each other - and that was in a preseason game when the Devils visited Montreal this year. A preseason game is one thing, but a regular season game is a complete other.

On Wednesday night, they'll get to experience it, the two Slovak-born boys who made history together going No. 1 and No. 2 in the NHL Draft.

"For people back home, it will be pretty special," Nemec told me, "I think they're watching most games (at 1 a.m.), either mine or Juraj's games. It's going to be special."

2.

When the Devils held the Dads and Mentors Trip last month, it was slightly too short notice for Nemec's dad Jan to make it over to North America from Slovakia. Simon had just been called up, not too long before, and so the timing wasn't going to work out. But this week, with games against Montreal, Dallas and Vegas (and a quick one-night trip to Columbus), Jan will get to see his son play in three games.

"My dad is watching every game," Nemec said, "Sometimes he is rewatching, but usually he stays up. He even stayed up to watch when I played in Utica."

Nemec, you can tell, so very much appreciates the support of his dad, with Simon joking who wakes up at 1 a.m. to watch the AHL, when he could just watch a replay instead.

I could tell, sitting with him, that this was an emotional moment for him.

3.

I was chatting with Nate Bastian last week about a long piece I'm working on for the Stadium Series game and sometimes when you're chatting with Nate, you can get on a long tangent together with all sorts of things coming up.

This time, Nate took a funny shot at the Hughes brothers. Nate, Luke and Jack are all pre-game soccer players...

"Watching them play soccer, they're terrible. Like there's no chance these guys played soccer. Luke is the worst soccer player I've ever seen, it's not even close! It's so bad!"

All in good fun!