Devils Dominate in Tilt with Islanders | GAME STORY

New Jersey take down the Islanders 6-2 in their second preseason game.

game-story-2025010024
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - The preseason lineups between the Devils and Islanders were uneven, and so was the result on Tuesday night.

New Jersey iced a roster close to full NHL strength, while the Islanders left most of their regulars out and it certainly carried onto the scoreboard, as the Devils controlled from start to finish in a 6-2 rout of the Islanders.

Dougie Hamilton opened the scoring for New Jersey and Nico Hischier scored his first of the preseason in the victory. Both Devils goals courtesy of the first power play unit.

“The longer we can have together as a full team, or close to it, playing with your D-partners and guys you’re going to be playing with, I think it’s nice to get those reps in and the chemistry going,” Hamilton said.

Connor Brown buried a cross-ice feed from Ondrej Palat in the second period to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. Brown’s snapshot from atop the right circle beat Marcus Hogberg before Dawson Mercer’s first of the preseason made it a 4-1 score for New Jersey.

Rookie defenseman Ethan Edwards buried his first preseason goal early in the third to make it 5-1, before Evgenii Dadonov extended the lead with a power-play goal from his net-front positioning on the Devils sixth goal against the Islanders.

Emil Heineman scored for New York in the first period, while Calum Ritchie added the Islanders' second goal midway through the third.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Devils 6, Islanders 2
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Hamilton | Nemec | Brown

Hear from Dougie Hamilton, Connor Brown, Simon Nemec and Coach Keefe after the preseason win.

Here are some observations from the game:

• There were certainly big differences in the caliber of rosters both the Devils and Islanders iced on Tuesday night, and it showed up particularly in the first period. Jacob Markstrom, who was scheduled to play just a single period, only faced his first shot of the game with 4:04 left in the period when the Islanders were on the power play. By that point, New Jersey had already built a 1-0 lead and a 15-0 shot advantage.

The power play goal by Emil Heineman tied the game at 1.

Markstrom’s night ended, as planned before the start of the game, after the first period, later replaced by Georgi Romanov.

• With a close to complete NHL lineup, the Devils were able to get in some work with their regular power play units, with the first unit contributing two goals (Hamilton, Hischier). The first unit consisted of Hischier, Hamilton, Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, and Jesper Bratt, while the second unit included Simon Nemec, Ondrej Palat, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Evgeni Dadonov.

New Jersey’s power play went 3-for-4.

“We have high expectations for it,” Keefe said. “It was a huge weapon for us last season. I do think there’s potential, just with the player we have, the added depth, you throw Gritsyuk in that mix (…) we have greater depth for two units to be able to mix and match some guys if we go cold for a little bit. We had as good a power play as there was in the NHL last season and I think there’s potential there for the minutes when our top unit isn’t on to be even better than they were last year. That’s exciting.”

Unlike in the first preseason game, Gritsyuk started his power play opportunity on the right side, the same side where he scored his power play goal late in the first game against the Rangers. In the first preseason game, he began his man-advantage opportunities on the left, before he was moved to the right, where he was able to execute his one-timer with more accuracy and confidence.

• The Devils third line of Ondrej Palat, Luke Glendening and Connor Brown is an intriguing one. Glendening is with New Jersey on a tryout, but has looked like he's fit into the Devils mold in the first two games he's played. Particularly on Tuesday night, with two fellow NHL veterans on his wings, the Glendening line provided a really nice balanced look.

“We’ve had some conversations about creating space and maintaining possession and things that’s he’s done over his career, things that I’ve done,” Brown said. “A lot of it aligns. So when you see the game similar to somebody, it makes it just that much easier on that learning curve.”

"For me, both guys, no matter what line you put them on, both guys they enhance that line," Keefe said of Palat and Brown, the two players on the line under contract for the upcoming season. "Having them together, creates some real opportunity to utilize them in any type of situation.”

• Tuesday night was a night of second opportunities for a couple of Devils who also suited up in the first preseason game. Arseny Gritsyuk, Juho Lammikko, Luke Glendening, Brian Halonen, and Ethan Edwards are the five players who have now played in the opening two games.

Sheldon Keefe spoke on Tuesday morning about the process of giving players opportunities in training camp, while also being aware of needing to narrow down his group toward the latter half of the preseason to prepare for the year. The Devils have yet to make any cuts at camp and will have their first off-day on Wednesday.

"I think we'll have some conversations," Keefe said on Tuesday morning. "Fitzy and the staff will make those decisions. It's tricky because you still need guys. You're not going to play everybody in the final two exhibition games. It remains to be seen how we'll manage that."

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils continue their pre-season schedule with their first road game, heading to Long Islander to face the Islanders on Friday night. You can watch on MSGSN2 and listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

