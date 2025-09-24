Devils Dominate in Tilt with Islanders | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• There were certainly big differences in the caliber of rosters both the Devils and Islanders iced on Tuesday night, and it showed up particularly in the first period. Jacob Markstrom, who was scheduled to play just a single period, only faced his first shot of the game with 4:04 left in the period when the Islanders were on the power play. By that point, New Jersey had already built a 1-0 lead and a 15-0 shot advantage.

The power play goal by Emil Heineman tied the game at 1.

Markstrom’s night ended, as planned before the start of the game, after the first period, later replaced by Georgi Romanov.

• With a close to complete NHL lineup, the Devils were able to get in some work with their regular power play units, with the first unit contributing two goals (Hamilton, Hischier). The first unit consisted of Hischier, Hamilton, Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, and Jesper Bratt, while the second unit included Simon Nemec, Ondrej Palat, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Evgeni Dadonov.

New Jersey’s power play went 3-for-4.

“We have high expectations for it,” Keefe said. “It was a huge weapon for us last season. I do think there’s potential, just with the player we have, the added depth, you throw Gritsyuk in that mix (…) we have greater depth for two units to be able to mix and match some guys if we go cold for a little bit. We had as good a power play as there was in the NHL last season and I think there’s potential there for the minutes when our top unit isn’t on to be even better than they were last year. That’s exciting.”

Unlike in the first preseason game, Gritsyuk started his power play opportunity on the right side, the same side where he scored his power play goal late in the first game against the Rangers. In the first preseason game, he began his man-advantage opportunities on the left, before he was moved to the right, where he was able to execute his one-timer with more accuracy and confidence.

• The Devils third line of Ondrej Palat, Luke Glendening and Connor Brown is an intriguing one. Glendening is with New Jersey on a tryout, but has looked like he's fit into the Devils mold in the first two games he's played. Particularly on Tuesday night, with two fellow NHL veterans on his wings, the Glendening line provided a really nice balanced look.

“We’ve had some conversations about creating space and maintaining possession and things that’s he’s done over his career, things that I’ve done,” Brown said. “A lot of it aligns. So when you see the game similar to somebody, it makes it just that much easier on that learning curve.”

"For me, both guys, no matter what line you put them on, both guys they enhance that line," Keefe said of Palat and Brown, the two players on the line under contract for the upcoming season. "Having them together, creates some real opportunity to utilize them in any type of situation.”

• Tuesday night was a night of second opportunities for a couple of Devils who also suited up in the first preseason game. Arseny Gritsyuk, Juho Lammikko, Luke Glendening, Brian Halonen, and Ethan Edwards are the five players who have now played in the opening two games.

Sheldon Keefe spoke on Tuesday morning about the process of giving players opportunities in training camp, while also being aware of needing to narrow down his group toward the latter half of the preseason to prepare for the year. The Devils have yet to make any cuts at camp and will have their first off-day on Wednesday.

"I think we'll have some conversations," Keefe said on Tuesday morning. "Fitzy and the staff will make those decisions. It's tricky because you still need guys. You're not going to play everybody in the final two exhibition games. It remains to be seen how we'll manage that."