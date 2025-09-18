Fitzgerald: 'We Will Be Signing (Luke)' | BLOG

The team was hoping to have a deal done by now. And while both sides are disappointed that Hughes, 22, is not in training camp, Fitzgerald has been through enough contract negotiations in his career to know how these things work out.

“This is part of the process,” said Fitzgerald, who noted the salary cap isn't an issue regarding the contract. “We’re grinding through this together, presenting both side’s stories and where we want to go with this and respecting each other’s opinions. This is part of the process unfortunately. We’re disappointed he’s not here. I know he’s disappointed he’s not here. I spoke with him yesterday.

“His agent and I – whom I have the utmost respect for – will continue to push toward each other knowing that each side has to give.”

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe is treating Hughes’ absence as if it were an injury.

“You’re disappointed because you want all your players here,” Keefe said. “From my perspective, I treat it just like an injury. I don’t get worked up about these things. You have to press on.

“It’s disappointing but you move their names out, put other guys in and press on. That’s my job as the coach, to build the team with what we’ve got available.”

At some point, Keefe will have Hughes available. The sooner the better for all involved.

“Urgency-wise, tomorrow is Day 2 of training camp,” Fitzgerald said. “I do believe every day you lose is an impact on a player. From our end, there is urgency to get him here or continue to strive to that common goal of getting a deal – I believe on their end too there is some urgency.”