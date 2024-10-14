LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Utah HC 0

The Devils face the Utah Hockey Club this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: UTA 6, NJD 5
POWER PLAY: UTA 0/2, NJD 0/2
HITS: UTA 4, NJD 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: UTA 12, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: UTA 7, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: UTA 3, NJD 2

SECOND PERIOD

PP GOAL
1:14 | NJD 1, UTA 0
Casey (Hischier)

GOAL
8:13 | NJD 2, UTA 0
Noesen (Casey)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: UTA 12, NJD 20
POWER PLAY: UTA 0/3, NJD 1/5
HITS: UTA 6, NJD 21
BLOCKED SHOTS: UTA 15, NJD 6
GIVEAWAYS: UTA 12, NJD 5
TAKEAWAYS: UTA 3, NJD 2

THIRD PERIOD

PP GOAL
10:13 | NJD 3, UTA 0
Hischier (J.Hughes, Bratt)

END-OF-GAME STATS:

SHOTS: UTA 20, NJD 32
POWER PLAY: UTA 0/4, NJD 2/7
HITS: UTA 8, NJD 28
BLOCKED SHOTS: UTA 21, NJD 8
GIVEAWAYS: UTA 16, NJD 10
TAKEAWAYS: UTA 5, NJD 3

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Palat - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

UTAH HC LINEUP

Keller - Hayton - Schmaltz
McBain - Cooley - Guenther
Crouse - Kerfoot - Doan
Maccelli - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Durzi
Valimaki - Kesselring
Kolyachonok - Cole

Vejmelka
Ingram

