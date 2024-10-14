LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Utah HC 0

The Devils face the Utah Hockey Club this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals.
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: UTA 6, NJD 5
POWER PLAY: UTA 0/2, NJD 0/2
HITS: UTA 4, NJD 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: UTA 12, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: UTA 7, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: UTA 3, NJD 2
PP GOAL
1:14 | NJD 1, UTA 0
Casey (Hischier)
GOAL
8:13 | NJD 2, UTA 0
Noesen (Casey)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: UTA 12, NJD 20
POWER PLAY: UTA 0/3, NJD 1/5
HITS: UTA 6, NJD 21
BLOCKED SHOTS: UTA 15, NJD 6
GIVEAWAYS: UTA 12, NJD 5
TAKEAWAYS: UTA 3, NJD 2
PP GOAL
10:13 | NJD 3, UTA 0
Hischier (J.Hughes, Bratt)
END-OF-GAME STATS:
SHOTS: UTA 20, NJD 32
POWER PLAY: UTA 0/4, NJD 2/7
HITS: UTA 8, NJD 28
BLOCKED SHOTS: UTA 21, NJD 8
GIVEAWAYS: UTA 16, NJD 10
TAKEAWAYS: UTA 5, NJD 3
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Palat - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Keller - Hayton - Schmaltz
McBain - Cooley - Guenther
Crouse - Kerfoot - Doan
Maccelli - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Durzi
Valimaki - Kesselring
Kolyachonok - Cole
Vejmelka
Ingram