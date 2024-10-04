LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Sabres 0

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at O2 Arena in Prague. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
8:39 | 1 NJD, 0 BUF
Noesen (Kovacevic)

GOAL!
15:28 | 2 NJD, 0 BUF
Kovacevic (Siegenthaler, Hischier)

→ Jacob Markstrom makes an unreal save to preserve the score!

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

PP: 0/2 NJ, 0/1 BUFHITS: 12 NJD, 11 BUFGIVEAWAYS: 9 NJ, 3 BUFTAKEAWAYS 0 NJ, 0 BUFBLOCKED SHOTS: 4 NJ, 11 BUF

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

SABRES LINEUP

Peterka - Thompson - Tuch
Benson - Cozens - Quinn
Zucker - McLeod - Greenway
Malenstyn - Lafferty - Aube-Kubel

Dahlin - Jokiharju
Byram - Power
Samuelsson - Clifton

Luukkonen
Levi

DEVILS MINUTE

The journey of a new season begins tonight in Prague.

