LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Sabres 0

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at O2 Arena in Prague. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL!
8:39 | 1 NJD, 0 BUF
Noesen (Kovacevic)
GOAL!
15:28 | 2 NJD, 0 BUF
Kovacevic (Siegenthaler, Hischier)
→ Jacob Markstrom makes an unreal save to preserve the score!
PP: 0/2 NJ, 0/1 BUFHITS: 12 NJD, 11 BUFGIVEAWAYS: 9 NJ, 3 BUFTAKEAWAYS 0 NJ, 0 BUFBLOCKED SHOTS: 4 NJ, 11 BUF
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Peterka - Thompson - Tuch
Benson - Cozens - Quinn
Zucker - McLeod - Greenway
Malenstyn - Lafferty - Aube-Kubel
Dahlin - Jokiharju
Byram - Power
Samuelsson - Clifton
Luukkonen
Levi