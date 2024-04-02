LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Penguins 6

The Devils face the Penguins tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
7:54 | 1 PIT, 0 NJD
Karlsson (unassisted)

GOAL!
19:43 | 1 PIT, 1 NJD
PPG - Meier (L. Hughes, Hischier)

JAKE ALLEN FIRST PERIOD SAVES: 

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!
9:42 | 1 PIT, 2 NJD
Lazar (Nosek, Marino)

GOAL!
17:47 | 1 PIT, 3* NJD
*Bratt (Hischier, Marino)

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL
6:48 | 2 PIT, 3 NJD
PPG - Crosby (Malkin)

GOAL
7:55 | 3* PIT*, 3 NJD
Malkin (St. Ivany, Bunting)

GOAL
16:16 | 4 PIT, 3 NJD
Rakell (Pettersson)

GOAL
16:37 | 5 PIT, 3 NJD
Malkin (Bunting, Letang)

GOAL
17:07 | 6 PIT, 3 NJD
EN - Crosby

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Hughes-Haula-Holtz
Palat-Nosek-Mercer
Willman-Tierney-Lazar

Hughes-Smith
Bahl-Marino
Siegenthaler-Nemec

Allen
Kahkonen

PENGUINS LINEUP

Smith-Crosby-Rust
Buntin-Malkin-Rakell
O’Connor-Eller-Puustinen
Puljujarvi-Carter-Bemstrom

Joseph-Letang
Pettersson-Karlsson
Shea-St. Ivany

Nedeljkovic
Blomqvist

DEVILS MINUTE

Jonas Siegenthaler returns to the Devils lineup.

