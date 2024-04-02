LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Penguins 6

The Devils face the Penguins tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
7:54 | 1 PIT, 0 NJD
Karlsson (unassisted)
GOAL!
19:43 | 1 PIT, 1 NJD
PPG - Meier (L. Hughes, Hischier)
GOAL!
9:42 | 1 PIT, 2 NJD
Lazar (Nosek, Marino)
GOAL!
17:47 | 1 PIT, 3* NJD
*Bratt (Hischier, Marino)
GOAL
6:48 | 2 PIT, 3 NJD
PPG - Crosby (Malkin)
GOAL
7:55 | 3* PIT*, 3 NJD
Malkin (St. Ivany, Bunting)
GOAL
16:16 | 4 PIT, 3 NJD
Rakell (Pettersson)
GOAL
16:37 | 5 PIT, 3 NJD
Malkin (Bunting, Letang)
GOAL
17:07 | 6 PIT, 3 NJD
EN - Crosby
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Hughes-Haula-Holtz
Palat-Nosek-Mercer
Willman-Tierney-Lazar
Hughes-Smith
Bahl-Marino
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Allen
Kahkonen
Smith-Crosby-Rust
Buntin-Malkin-Rakell
O’Connor-Eller-Puustinen
Puljujarvi-Carter-Bemstrom
Joseph-Letang
Pettersson-Karlsson
Shea-St. Ivany
Nedeljkovic
Blomqvist