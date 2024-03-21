LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Jets 0

The Devils face the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Hughes-Haula-Holtz
Palat-Nosek-Mercer
MacDermind-Tierney-Lazar

Bahl-Smith
Hughes-DeSimone
Hatakka-Nemec

Allen
Kahkonen

JETS LINEUP

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo
Ehlers-Monahan-Toffoli
Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton
Barron-Gustafsson-Namestnikov

Morrissey-DeMelo
Dillon-Pionk
Samberg-Miller

Brossoit
Hellebuyck

DEVILS MINUTE

A formidable opponent awaits the Devils tonight

