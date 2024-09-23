Devils Drop Preseason Opener to the Islanders | GAME STORY

NEWARK, N.J. - Months of summer away from one another didn't damage the chemistry between Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. Hischier and Bratt picked up right where they always left off, assisting and contributing to one another goals. While the final score didn't reflect a winning result, the pre-season is built to work out and go through all the details, especially with a new system, a new head coach, and several new teammates.

The Devils dropped their preseason opener 4-2 to the Islanders on Sunday night.

"It’s a process, it’s a lot of new information,” Bratt said. “It’s a system that’s a little different and this just the fourth day of really hard working days. It’s a long process. We know it’s not going to work perfectly from Day 1, there’s some kind of work that goes into it over time that makes it a lot better. I think our pace was good, we did a good job that way.”

The two longest-tenured Devils kicked the preseason off for New Jersey, with Hischier opening the scoring 2:18 into the first period and Bratt adding a second-period goal. Bratt's second period goal came just 32 seconds after Islanders captain Anders Lee had tied the game at one.

The Islanders took their first lead of the game 2:47 into the third period when Camden Thiesing finished his own rush with a snap-shot on Nico Daws, who had replaced Jacob Markstrom in the net to start the third period.

Simon Holmstrom added the empty net goal for the Islanders to bring the final score to 4-2.

It was an NHL-regular heavy lineup for the Devils, who leave Prague in a week to begin the season in Czechia as part of the Global Series against the Buffalo Sabres. That's why head coach Sheldon Keefe has had to fast-track putting together their pre-season rosters to emulate the Game 1 roster closely. The roster against the Islanders had thirteen NHL regulars, including goaltender Jacob Markstrom for two periods.

Keefe was looking for how his team would take the lessons of the first three days at camp and implement them into their team game.

"I thought the neutral zone forecheck, considering that’s new for us and this group and the structure of it, they did a really good job of that for the most part," Keefe said of what he was pleased with. "There were a lot of good things there, some teaching points for sure, but some very positive things we’ll be able to utilize to reinforce why we want to do that.

"And I thought some of the defensive zone coverage pieces as well I liked. Especially with the things we’ve been really talking about, which is the puck pressure, killing plays early, moving the puck back quickly, there are some really good examples of that, especially in that first half of the game when we were fresh."