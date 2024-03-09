LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Hurricanes 4

The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ABC/ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Recap: Hurricanes at Devils 3.9.24

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

PP GOAL
12:26 | NJD 0, CAR 1
Necas (Teravainen, Noesen)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 10 CAR, 6 NJD
POWER PLAY: 1/1 CAR, 0/0 NJD
HITS: 6 CAR, 14 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 0 CAR, 3 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 1 CAR, 2 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 1 CAR, 0 NJD

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
15:27 | NJD 1, CAR 1
Hischier (J.Hughes)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 19 CAR, 13 NJD
POWER PLAY: 1/3 CAR, 0/3 NJD
HITS: 9 CAR, 21 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 6 CAR, 7 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 CAR, 3 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 3 CAR, 4 NJD

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL
2:50 | NJD 1, CAR 2
Kotkaniemi (Fast, Pesce)

EN GOAL
18:49 | NJD 1, CAR 3
Svechnikov (Teravainen, Skjei)

GOAL
19:48 | NJD 2, CAR 3
Meier (Marino, J.Hughes)

EN GOAL
19:52 | NJD 2, CAR 4
Teravainen

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Meier
Hughes - Haula - Bratt
Tierney - Lazar - Mercer
MacDermid - Nosek - Holtz

Siegenthaler - Marino
Bahl - Smith
Hughes - Nemec

Daws
Schmid

HURRICANES LINEUP

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen
Noesen - Drury - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Fast

Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield

Kochetkov
Martin

DEVILS MINUTE

It's back to work against the Hurricanes today

More News

Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

Devils Homestand Concludes with Loss to Carolina | GAME STORY

Devils Use Deadline to Setup Summer Splash | COLUMN

Devils Acquire Kahkonen from San Jose | RELEASE

Devils Acquire 2026 4th Round Pick from Winnipeg | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Goaltender Allen from Montreal | RELEASE

Devils Acquire 2nd-, 3rd-Round Draft Picks from Winnipeg | RELEASE

Hats Off to Timo | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blues 1

Jersey Girls Hockey Club's Immediate Impact | FEATURE

Devils Face Blues During Homestand | PREVIEW

Winds of Change | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils to Host Video Game Day | RELEASE 

Green Sets Tone with First Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Respond to Coaching Change With Improved Effort | COLUMN

Devils Topped by League-Best Panthers | GAME STORY 

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Panthers 5

Fitzgerald Taps Green in Coaching Change | FEATURE