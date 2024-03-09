LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Hurricanes 4

The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ABC/ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
PP GOAL
12:26 | NJD 0, CAR 1
Necas (Teravainen, Noesen)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 10 CAR, 6 NJD
POWER PLAY: 1/1 CAR, 0/0 NJD
HITS: 6 CAR, 14 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 0 CAR, 3 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 1 CAR, 2 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 1 CAR, 0 NJD
GOAL
15:27 | NJD 1, CAR 1
Hischier (J.Hughes)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 19 CAR, 13 NJD
POWER PLAY: 1/3 CAR, 0/3 NJD
HITS: 9 CAR, 21 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 6 CAR, 7 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 CAR, 3 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 3 CAR, 4 NJD
GOAL
2:50 | NJD 1, CAR 2
Kotkaniemi (Fast, Pesce)
EN GOAL
18:49 | NJD 1, CAR 3
Svechnikov (Teravainen, Skjei)
GOAL
19:48 | NJD 2, CAR 3
Meier (Marino, J.Hughes)
EN GOAL
19:52 | NJD 2, CAR 4
Teravainen
Palat - Hischier - Meier
Hughes - Haula - Bratt
Tierney - Lazar - Mercer
MacDermid - Nosek - Holtz
Siegenthaler - Marino
Bahl - Smith
Hughes - Nemec
Daws
Schmid
Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen
Noesen - Drury - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Fast
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Kochetkov
Martin