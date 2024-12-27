FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 2 vs. Hurricanes 2

The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 7.25.01 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 7.37.36 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 7.39.05 PM

JACOB MARKSTROM FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

SHOTS: CAR 9, NJD 7
POWER PLAY: CAR 0/1, NJD —
HITS: CAR 12, NJD 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: CAR 3, NJD 2
GIVEAWAYS: CAR 3, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: CAR 1, NJD 0

SECOND PERIOD

The second period is underway!

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Cotter-Haula-Mercer
Tatar-Dowling-Bastian

Dillon-Siegenthaler
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Roslovic-Aho-Jarvis
Carrier-Staal-Martinook
Svechnikov-Kotkaniemi-Necas
Robinson-Jost-Blake

Slavin-Burns
Orlov-Chatfield
Gostisbehere-Walker

Kochetkov
Tokarski

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes as their season schedule resumes.

