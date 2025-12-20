QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Mammoth 1

The Devils visit the Utah Mammoth tonight at the Delta Center Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Mammoth in Salt Lake City
UTA 1, NJD 0: Daniil But backhands the puck from the slot high past Markstrom to open the scoring.
NJD 1, UTA 1: Connor Brown wrists a shot from the bottom of the right circle to tie the game up.
NJD 2, UTA 1: Stefan Noesen scores a power play goal to put the Devils in front!
Bratt - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Lammikko - Noesen
Parent - Glendening - Crookshank
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White
Markstrom
Allen
Keller - Schmaltz - Peterka
Crouse - Hayton - Guenther
Carcone - McBain - But
O'Brien - Stenlund - Kerfoot
Sergachev - Durzi
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - DeSimone
Vejmelka
Vanecek
