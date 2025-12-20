Game Day: Devils at Mammoth

Friday, December 19, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Mammoth 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Mammoth in Salt Lake City

njd-uta-quick-recap

The Devils visit the Utah Mammoth tonight at the Delta Center Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

POST-GAME COVERAGE

RADIO POST-GAME SHOW

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Utah Mammoth

POST-GAME REACTION

KEEFE POST-GAME BEHIND THE SCENES

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe addresses the squad after a gutsy 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

UTA 1, NJD 0: Daniil But backhands the puck from the slot high past Markstrom to open the scoring.

Screenshot 2025-12-19 at 9.46.17 PM

MARKSTROM'S TOP FIRST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, UTA 1: Connor Brown wrists a shot from the bottom of the right circle to tie the game up.

MARKSTROM'S TOP SECOND-PERIOD SAVES

Screenshot 2025-12-19 at 10.45.00 PM

THIRD PERIOD

NJD 2, UTA 1: Stefan Noesen scores a power play goal to put the Devils in front!

Screenshot 2025-12-19 at 11.38.02 PM

MARKSTROM'S TOP THIRD-PERIOD SAVES

DEVILS LINEUP

Bratt - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Lammikko - Noesen
Parent - Glendening - Crookshank

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White

Markstrom
Allen

MAMMOTH LINEUP

Keller - Schmaltz - Peterka
Crouse - Hayton - Guenther
Carcone - McBain - But
O'Brien - Stenlund - Kerfoot

Sergachev - Durzi
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - DeSimone

Vejmelka
Vanecek

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils visit the Utah Mammoth tonight to close out a 2-game road trip.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Mammoth Stats Comparison Devils Stats Mammoth Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More