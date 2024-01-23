LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Golden Knights 1

The Devils face the Golden Knights tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
6:12 | 1 VGK, 0 NJD
Dorofeyev (Stephenson, Stone)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Toffoli-McLeod-Mercer
Lazar-Haula-Bastian
Willman-Tierney-Holtz

Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Hatakka-Foote

Vanecek
Daws

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

Dorofeyev-Stephenson-Stone
Barbashev-Roy-Marchessault
Brisson-Howden-Cotter
Rondbjerg-Froese-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo
McNabb-Korczak
Hague-Whitecloud

Thompson
Saville

DEVILS MINUTE

Devils need to win battles against the Golden Knights

