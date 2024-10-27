LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Ducks

The Devils face the Ducks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
4:47 | 0 NJD, 1 ANA
McGinn (Terry, Strome)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 16, ANA 7
POWER PLAY: NJD N/A, ANA 0/1
HITS: NJD 6, ANA 8
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, ANA 1
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 7, ANA 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 0, ANA 0

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
MacDermid-Lazar-Tatar

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

DUCKS LINEUP

Zegras-Carlsson-Fabbri
Gauthier-McTavish-Terry
Vatrano-Lundestrom-Killorn
Johnston-Strome-McGinn

Fowler-Zellweger
Dumoulin-Leneau
Mintyukov-Gudas

Remier
Dostal

DEVILS MINUTE

As the Devils host the Ducks, they'll continue to build on recent improved play versus Anaheim

