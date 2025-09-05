Devils Sign 4 Players to PTOs | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has signed forwards Kevin Rooney and Luke Glendening, as well as goaltenders Georgi Romanov and Adam Scheel, to professional tryouts (PTO). All four players will join New Jersey veterans when they report to training camp on September 17.

Rooney, 32, has spent the last three seasons with the Calgary Flames organization. The veteran forward skated in 70 games with Calgary last season, while averaging 1:53 TOI per game on the team’s penalty kill. The 6’2”, 190lbs. centerman began his NHL career with New Jersey in 2016-17, and played in 95 regular season contests with the Devils through the end of the 2019-20 season. Rooney has a total of 60 career points (32g-28a) in 330 regular-season NHL contests.

Glendening, 36, has spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 5’11’, 190lbs. forward’s face-off percentage (57.0) led all Lightning skaters last season, while his 105 hits ranked fifth on the team. A native of Grand Rapids, MI, Glendening has totaled 166 career points (83g-83a) in 864 career regular-season games. Glendening carries vast postseason experience, having appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the last four consecutive seasons with Tampa Bay and the Dallas Stars. He has played in 50 career Stanley Cup Playoff games since the 2013-14 season. In 2013, Glendening became a Calder Cup champion with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Romanov, 25, spent the last two seasons with the San Jose Sharks organization at both the NHL and AHL levels. The netminder made his NHL debut with the Sharks in April 2024 and owns a 3.12 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 50 career AHL contests (20-15-13) with San Jose. He’s played in 10 NHL games over the past two seasons (0-6-0), with a 3.53 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

A native of Lakewood, OH, Scheel played in 14 games with Colorado’s AHL affiliate last season and recorded a 10-2-2 record with a 2.62 goals-against average. The 26-year-old also appeared in 19 games with Utah in the ECHL during the 2024-25 season. Scheel has played in 101 career AHL games with Texas, Chicago, and Colorado since the 2020-21 season. Before his professional experience, Scheel spent three seasons at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level with the University of North Dakota from 2018-19 to 2020-21. He was named NCHC Goaltender of the Year in 2020-21, after helping North Dakota win a conference championship.