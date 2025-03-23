Devils Finish Homestand Against Canucks | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils dropped their third game in the last four contests after a 3-2 setback to Ottawa on Saturday. The Devils still are comfortably in control of their playoff destiny while sitting in the third spot in the Metro Division with a six-point lead on the NY Rangers. However, the club is trying to start peaking in its performance heading into the playoffs.

Captain Nico Hischier leads the club with 30 goals while Jesper Bratt has a franchise-record 61 assists and 81 points. The Devils have three other players that cracked 20 goals in Jack Hughes (27), Timo Meier (20) and Jesper Bratt (20) with Stefan Noesen sitting on 19. Goalie Jacob Markstrom is still finding his groove since returning from an MCL injury. Meanwhile Jake Allen has put in a few strong performances in his spot duty.

The club will finish the rest of the season without superstar Jack Hughes, top offensive defenseman Dougie Hamilton and key defensive defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.

The Canucks are fighting for their playoff lives. The club currently sits in the fourth spot (as of Sunday’s games) in the Wild Card chase, three points removed from the final playoff position. Vancouver is in the midst of a six-game road trip with the Devils being the third stop. The Canucks are 6-4-1 in their past 11 games.

Hughes, the reigning Norris winner, leads the Canucks in assists (51) and points (67). The team has three 20-goal scorers in Brock Boeser (23), Jake DeBrusk (23) and Pius Suter (20). The club has turned to Kevin Lankinen in goal, who set a career high with 46 games played and 24 wins.

The Canucks lost Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander on Saturday against the NY Rangers. Pettersson left in the second period while Hoglander missed the third period. Their status is unknown.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier has a six-game scoring streak with four goals and seven points in that stretch.

Canucks: Brock Boeser has a three-game scoring streak for six total points. He has five goals and an assist in that stretch.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week), Palat (undisclosed)

Canucks: Hoglander (undisclosed), E.Pettersson (undisclosed), Chytil (concussion), Demko (lower-body, IR), Juulsen (groin)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS