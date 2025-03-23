Devils Finish Homestand Against Canucks | PREVIEW

vancouver preview
By Sam Kasan
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (37-28-6) vs. VANCOUVER CANUCKS (32-26-12)

New Jersey ends its three-game homestand by welcoming the Vancouver Canucks.

You can watch on ESPN+ or Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Complete Mechanical Solutions.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils dropped their third game in the last four contests after a 3-2 setback to Ottawa on Saturday. The Devils still are comfortably in control of their playoff destiny while sitting in the third spot in the Metro Division with a six-point lead on the NY Rangers. However, the club is trying to start peaking in its performance heading into the playoffs.

Captain Nico Hischier leads the club with 30 goals while Jesper Bratt has a franchise-record 61 assists and 81 points. The Devils have three other players that cracked 20 goals in Jack Hughes (27), Timo Meier (20) and Jesper Bratt (20) with Stefan Noesen sitting on 19. Goalie Jacob Markstrom is still finding his groove since returning from an MCL injury. Meanwhile Jake Allen has put in a few strong performances in his spot duty.

The club will finish the rest of the season without superstar Jack Hughes, top offensive defenseman Dougie Hamilton and key defensive defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.

The Canucks are fighting for their playoff lives. The club currently sits in the fourth spot (as of Sunday’s games) in the Wild Card chase, three points removed from the final playoff position. Vancouver is in the midst of a six-game road trip with the Devils being the third stop. The Canucks are 6-4-1 in their past 11 games.

Hughes, the reigning Norris winner, leads the Canucks in assists (51) and points (67). The team has three 20-goal scorers in Brock Boeser (23), Jake DeBrusk (23) and Pius Suter (20). The club has turned to Kevin Lankinen in goal, who set a career high with 46 games played and 24 wins.

The Canucks lost Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander on Saturday against the NY Rangers. Pettersson left in the second period while Hoglander missed the third period. Their status is unknown.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier has a six-game scoring streak with four goals and seven points in that stretch.

Canucks: Brock Boeser has a three-game scoring streak for six total points. He has five goals and an assist in that stretch.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week), Palat (undisclosed)

Canucks: Hoglander (undisclosed), E.Pettersson (undisclosed), Chytil (concussion), Demko (lower-body, IR), Juulsen (groin)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
CANUCKS
Goals
Hischier, 31
Boeser, DeBrusk, 23
Assists
Bratt, 61
Hughes, 51
Points
Bratt, 81
Hughes, 67

GAME NOTES

  • Devils and Canucks meet for the second and final time this season, and only time in New Jersey.
  • In the previous matchup, Oct. 30 in Vancouver, the Devils secured a 6-0 win. Jacob Markstrom posted a 20-save shutout. Nico Hischier had one goal and three points and Brenden Dillon finished with a plus-4.
  • With 30 goals this season, Hischier now has two 30-goal campaigns (31, 2022-23).
  • Jesper Bratt has set a single-season franchise record for assists with 61 on the year (and counting). He topped Scott Stevens' old mark of 60 from the 1993-94 season.

