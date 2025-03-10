Devils, Jackets Colide with Pivotal Playoff Implications | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Blue Jackets meet in a pivotal game with Stanley Cup playoff implications. Both teams are currently in a playoff position, but Columbus is hot on New Jersey’s tail. The Devils (74 points, 65 games) hold the final Metro divisional spot in the playoff chase with a four-point edge on Columbus (70 points, 63 games), who currently sits in a Wild Card position. The Blue Jackets have two games in hand on the Devils and are within striking distance of catching New Jersey. The two clubs will play each other twice in a seven-game span (home and home), with the results having a huge impact on where they will finish at the end of the season as it relates to each other.

The Devils will play the remainder of the year without superstar Jack Hughes, who underwent shoulder surgery last week. They’re also currently playing without No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton (week to week) and shutdown defender Jonas Siegenthaler. New Jersey has a 10-12-3 record since Jan. 1 and haven’t found the same level of play or consistency as before (24-13-3).

The Devils picked up a win at Philadelphia on Sunday thanks to some of their recent deadline acquisitions in Cody Glass and Daniel Sprong. The duo, working in tandem on a line, combined for one goal, a plus-3, four shots and four hits, paying immediate dividends for the team.

Meanwhile, since Jan. 4, the Blue Jackets have a 15-7-2 record that has lifted them from fourth in the Wild Card chase and below .500 (16-17-6) into a Wild Card position and a chance to leap the Devils. Columbus finishes a four-game road trip in New Jersey (1-2-0 so far).

Stud blueliner Zach Werenski leads the team in assists (48) and points (68). Only Colorado’s Cale Makar (24) has more goals in the NHL this season for a defenseman than Werenski’s 20. The Jackets have five 20-goal scorers in their lineup with Kirill Marchenko (24), Adam Fantilli (21), Werenski (20), Dmitri Voronkov(20) and Kent Johnson (20).

One are of their game that is lacking is special teams where the power play (19th, 20.7%) and the penalty kill (26th, 74.4%) are both among the worst performers in the NHL.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Cody Glass scored a goal on his first shot with new club in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Philadelphia. Glass has two goals in his past three games.

Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, the third-overall pick in 2023, posted a hat trick in a 7-3 win at the NY Rangers on Sunday night. He has points in seven of his last eight games for 10 points (6g-4a).

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Blue Jackets: Gudbranson (shoulder, IR), Monahan (upper-body, IR), Lebanc (shoulder, IR), Sillinger (upper-body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS