Devils, Jackets Finale has Playoff Repurcusions | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (36-26-6) vs. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (31-27-8)

New Jersey faces the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Cuttler Produce.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils had their three-game winning streak snapped in Pittsburgh, but are still in solid position in the No. 3 spot in the Metro Division with 14 games remaining in the regular season. The Devils have a 6-point lead (78-72) on the NY Rangers for that final spot. They also have an 8-point lead on Columbus.

The Devils will be without superstar Jack Hughes for the rest of the year. He underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for next season’s training camp. The Devils are also missing No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton and top-4 blueliner Jonas Siegenthaler. Both have been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Jesper Bratt has picked up the offense in Hughes’ absence, leading the club with 60 assists and 79 points. He’s set to record another point-per-game season. Bratt’s 60 assists are tied for the most ever by a Devils player in a single season (Scott Stevens, 1993-94). Captain Nico Hischier is currently leading the team in goals with 28. While Bratt, Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier (19) are all inching closer to 20-goal seasons.

The Blue Jackets have lost three straight games, being shutout in the past two, including a 4-0 setback to the NY Rangers on Saturday that dropped Columbus out of a playoff spot in the Wild Card chase. Columbus has lost 5 of its last 6 games overall.

Stud blueliner Zach Werenski leads the team in assists (49) and points (69). Only Colorado’s Cale Makar (25) has more goals in the NHL this season for a defenseman than Werenski’s 20. The Jackets have five 20-goal scorers in their lineup with Kirill Marchenko (25), Adam Fantilli (21), Kent Johnson (21), Werenski (20) and Dmitri Voronkov (20).

One are of their game that is lacking is special teams where the power play (23rd, 19.4%) and the penalty kill (25th, 75.4%) are both among the worst performers in the NHL.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jesper Bratt has nine points (2g-7a) in his past three games. He’s recorded three straight three-point games.

Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, the third-overall pick in 2023, posted a hat trick in a 7-3 win at the NY Rangers on March 8. He has points in seven of his last 10 games for 10 points (6g-4a).

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Blue Jackets: Gudbranson (shoulder, IR), Monahan (upper-body, IR), Lebanc (shoulder, IR), Sillinger (upper-body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BLUE JACKETS
Goals
Hischier, 28
Marchenko, 25
Assists
Bratt, 60
Werenski, 49
Points
Bratt, 79
Werenski, 69

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Blue Jackets meet for the third and final time this season, and for the second time in Columbus. The teams have split the previous two matchups, with the home team winning each.
  • Luke Hughes leads the Devils in series scoring with four points on two goals and two assists. Jesper Bratt has a goal and three points, while Timo Meier has scored two goals. Sean Monahan (1g-2a), Mathieu Olivier (2g-1a) and Kirill Marchenko (1g-2a) each have three points against the Devils this season.
  • Jesper Bratt has 60 assists on the year, tying Scott Stevens (1993-94) for the most by a Devils in a single season in franchise history.
  • The Blue Jackets have been shutout in their past two games. The last time they scored a goal was at 10:29 of the third period at New Jersey on March 11. They’ve gone 129:31 minutes without a goal.

