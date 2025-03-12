Devils Collaborate with Boyle, Schneider Podcast | RELEASE

First episode of One-Time All Stars airs March 19

OneTimeAllStars_LogoColor-01
By Devils PR
The New Jersey Devils announced today their collaboration with former Devils teammates Brian Boyle and Cory Schneider for their One-Time All Stars podcast. The two recently retired New Jersey Devils players are getting together to chat all things hockey, off-ice fun, their journey as parents in youth sports, never-heard-before stories and compelling interviews for old and new listeners alike. The first episode on Devils platforms, featuring trade deadline coverage, favorite memories of playing in New Jersey, and much more, will air on March 19 on newjerseydevils.com/podcast.

Boyle and Schneider will connect fans to the game in ways they haven’t in the past, and allow new fans to see hockey for what is – fun. The podcast will welcome special guests from the Devils and the sport, as well as non-traditional hockey guests, to share their stories and experiences.

“We are fired up to be relaunching our podcast, One-Time All Stars, on the Devils platforms,” said Brian Boyle and Cory Schneider. “We have great memories as teammates playing for New Jersey and interacting with their passionate fans, and are excited to do it once again!”

“The One-Time All Stars podcast is a fantastic asset to complement our robust fan-focused content offerings,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Brian and Cory – their cheeky banter and hockey insight adds a dimension that Devils fans will love.”

One-Time All Stars will launch two episodes per month on Wednesdays on the Devils website, app, and all platforms where podcasts can be found (Apple, Spotify, etc.). Schneider will be a part of the MSG Networks’ game broadcast team on March 22, and will also discuss the launch of the podcast.

Brian Boyle & Cory Schneider will be launching their podcast on the New Jersey Devils channels

