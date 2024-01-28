Despite Late Surge, Devils Fall Short to Lightning | GAME STORY

TAMPA, FL - If it wasn't for the effort in the third period by the New Jersey Devils, it would have been complete domination by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

The Lightning put together an opening 40 minutes where they controlled nearly every aspect of the game. From their 2-0 lead, to their 28 shots on goal, the opening two periods were all Tampa Bay. The Devils had zero goals and just 10 shots after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Devils found a bit of life, bringing the score closer than perhaps the possession time would dictate. The Devils scored three third-period goals in the 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

“Disappointing, I’m embarrassed a bit, to be honest,” Hischier said, “We got outworked, outplayed in such a big game. The way we performed is embarrassing.”

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a short-lived shot in the arm, scoring against his former team, capitalizing off an Andrei Vasilevskiy rebound to make the score 2-1 at 2:49 of the third period. It took the Lightning exactly one minute, at 3:49 of the third period, to rebuild their two-goal lead on a goal by Steven Stamkos.

Jesper Bratt replied for New Jersey, bringing his team within one at 7:19 of the third, Tyler Toffoli goal at 17:22 brought the Devils within one for a second time, before the Lightning would strike with two empty-net goals.

All the offensive effort proved too little, too late against the Lightning.

"The effort wasn't good enough," coach Lindy Ruff said sternly post-game, "It's as simple as that. They won more battles."

Vitek Vanecek was under siege all night, the Lightning compiling 39 shots on goal. Vanecek time and again made several show-stopping saves, including a shorthanded save on a Lightning shorthanded 2-on-1 opportunity, turning away Luke Glendening, who scored shorthanded the last time these two teams met.

"In the second period he gave us some big saves when we needed them," Ruff said, "he gave us some in the third to keep us alive. We had to throw a lot of risk in our game in the third period. We knew we were going to give up some opportunities and he made the saves that gave us the chance to go the other way."

The Lightning put the nail in the Devils coffin when Brayden Point picked off an errant pass by Kevin Bahl with at 13:52 of the third. Vanecek, out of his net, expecting Bahl to send the puck up and off the boards, had all but zero chance to make the save. The Devils netminder faced 42 shots compared to his Lightning counterpart who faced just 24.

The Devils attempt at a comeback fell short on Saturday night, New Jersey heading into their week-long break on a disappointing loss in Tampa.