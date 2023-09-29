Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE

Though the eye test may say otherwise, Kevin Bahl insists he’s not faster this season.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think I got any faster. I think I may have gotten a bit slower,” Bahl laughed.

Regardless, through two preseason games and scrimmages Bahl has shown an ability to join the rush, pinch deep in the offensive zone on the cycle and still find a way to track back to be in a position to defend an opposing rush.

So, if he isn’t faster, then how would the Devils’ defenseman explain why he’s been able to cover so much ice so seamlessly thus far?

“I think my positioning is a bit better, the way I’ll angle a guy or surf the centerman,” Bahl, 23, said. “Just being in the right position makes you look faster. You’re not chasing the game and chasing to the next position.”

Some of Bahl’s slick skating, er, his slick positioning, was on display in New Jersey’s 3-2 win against the New York Rangers Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

During 4-on-4 play, Bahl carried the puck below the offensive goal line and found forward Jesper Bratt in the slot for a scoring chance. Later – on that same 4-on-4 stretch – Bahl jumped up ice to lead a rush and create a 2-on-2 opportunity for the Devils with the aforementioned Bratt.

“I saw Luke (Hughes) had the puck and he can fly,” Bahl said. “Then I saw his big brother (Jack Hughes) was behind him. I knew I would be pretty useless if I went behind him because he’s not going to want to give me the puck. So, I figured I’ll hop in the rush and get in the front layer.”

Bahl collected a pass and crossed the blue line. He then sauced a pass to Bratt, who had blown past New York’s Chris Kreider. Bratt took the pass for a semi-break and scored to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead.

“I knew (Bratt) was going to fly by that guy and I would be able to dish it,” Bahl said. “He’s got unbelievable speed. I just tried to jump up in a layer and in a spot I could be useful.”