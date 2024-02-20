Armstrong Solidifies Staff, ‘They Have Helped us Take a Step’

Ludwig previously served as Arizona’s Director of Hockey Operations and Salary Cap Compliance prior to his promotion to Assistant General Manager last week, and previously worked as an NHLPA certified agent with KO Sports.

When he joined the Coyotes in 2020, Ludwig said it was always his goal to be elevated into his current position. Though he enjoyed his time as an agent, he’s always had the goal of pursuing a Stanley Cup, and the opportunity with Arizona gives him exactly that.

He’s spent the last four years building relationships with staff, prospects, agents, and front office members from teams throughout the league, and said he’s excited to continue his pursuit of bringing a championship to The Valley.

“Thanks to Bill and the Meruelo family, because I’m excited to be here for a few more years and take this next step on the journey,” Ludwig said. “There’s only such a high level you can get to on the agent side of things, so to come over here and to have that opportunity where I saw growth potential and to be able to have a meaningful impact on the organization, it was a goal.

“I’m thankful to be here.”

Armstrong said Ludwig’s commitment and work ethic made the decision to promote him an easy on, especially considering the trajectory of his own career as he rose through the NHL front office ranks.

“He’s one that constantly earned it, and constantly jumped up and above and exceeded expectations and when you do that you deserve to be promoted and have a chance to move to the next level,” Armstrong said. “He’s probably one of the most tireless workers behind the scenes, he’s someone that’s a constant team player, and we’re very happy to promote him.”

Ludwig’s promotion, along with the aforementioned contract extensions, have solidified the Coyotes’ hockey operations departments for years to come.

As the Coyotes continue to pursue the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup, fans can rest easy that the road to that ultimate goal is in the best possible hands.

“We want talented office people that provide first and second efforts,” Armstrong said. “That’s what we preach in hockey ops, and we expect it on the ice, too.”