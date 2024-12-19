Where Monuments Meet Momentum

Premium Experiences Available for the 2025-2026 Season

Fans of the Capitals and Wizards will be able to access the most premium new spaces as early as the 2025-26 season, as these will be completed during the first phase of construction. For more information on these offerings, guests can contact [email protected].

The Vaults

The creation of The Vault marks the landmark first step in Capital One Arena’s transformation process, which will not only offer the pinnacle of premium fan experiences at the modernized arena but will set a new standard for premier hospitality within the DMV region.

Each Vault Suite will be accessed by a private lobby with a dedicated elevator off the main concourse and features seating for up to 20, including lounge-style seating areas with plush furniture and elegant high-top seating at the suite’s private bar. Additional programming consists of an experiential tasting room, private restrooms, and other high-end amenities. Vault owners and their guests will have access to all events at Capital One Arena, including playoff games, concerts, and special events.

The culinary experience at The Vaults will be second to none, as each suite will offer an all-inclusive menu with a multi-course meal available for all events plus beer, wine, and cocktails. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive Tasting Room, where they will be greeted with several complimentary offerings throughout the event, from local D.C.-inspired appetizers to specialty desserts crafted by an award-winning pastry chef to fan-favorite last bites.

United Globe Club

With space for more than 800 guests, the United Globe Club will be the most expansive of the new hospitality spaces at the transformed Capital One Arena, offering more than 16 square feet of space per guest at full capacity. The club will feature exclusive space for guests across two levels and will provide access to a dynamic new dining experience as well as complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks for all Capitals and Wizards VIP seat holders. The United Globe Club will be 30% larger than any existing hospitality space at the current arena.

United Globe Lounge

Exclusive to Wizards Courtside Row AAA seat holders and Capitals Row A seats on the glass, the United Globe Lounge will only be available to 150 guests per event, providing one of the most spacious, luxurious premium hospitality experiences in any arena nationwide.