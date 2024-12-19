Where Monuments Meet Momentum

Washington, D.C. (December 19, 2024) – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Founder and CEO Ted Leonsis, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today unveiled images of the new exterior design and additional interior renderings for the brand-new Capital One Arena. The group joined with guests in the Grand Pavilion to celebrate the formal start of construction with a ceremonial hammer swing, having received unanimous approval on the development and finance agreements from the D.C. Council and signed by Mayor Bowser earlier this week. The six phases of construction will span three years and will be delivered in time for the 2027-28 NBA and NHL seasons.
“The arena will be a marvel of modern design and technology, the intersection of style and comfort and a futuristic and first-class fan experience from street to seat,” shared Ted Leonsis. “In this greatest city in the world with its extraordinary and historic monuments, we believe this building will be a monument but built on momentum – something bold and bright for now and the future.”
“We know what our sports teams mean to DC, and we’re proud to be partnering with Ted Leonsis and Monumental Sports to deliver a once-in-a-generation investment in the future of our city,” said Mayor Bowser. “It’s a catalytic investment that’s good for our Downtown, our city, as well as the teams, fans, and entire region. Thank you to the neighbors, business owners, advocates, and everyone else who stayed in the fight with us.”