Where Monuments Meet Momentum

Work Officially Begins on a Brand-New Capital One Arena to Deliver a World-Renowned Destination with an Iconic, Grand Exterior

By Washington Capitals
Washington, D.C. (December 19, 2024) – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Founder and CEO Ted Leonsis, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today unveiled images of the new exterior design and additional interior renderings for the brand-new Capital One Arena. The group joined with guests in the Grand Pavilion to celebrate the formal start of construction with a ceremonial hammer swing, having received unanimous approval on the development and finance agreements from the D.C. Council and signed by Mayor Bowser earlier this week. The six phases of construction will span three years and will be delivered in time for the 2027-28 NBA and NHL seasons. 

“The arena will be a marvel of modern design and technology, the intersection of style and comfort and a futuristic and first-class fan experience from street to seat,” shared Ted Leonsis. “In this greatest city in the world with its extraordinary and historic monuments, we believe this building will be a monument but built on momentum – something bold and bright for now and the future.” 

“We know what our sports teams mean to DC, and we’re proud to be partnering with Ted Leonsis and Monumental Sports to deliver a once-in-a-generation investment in the future of our city,” said Mayor Bowser. “It’s a catalytic investment that’s good for our Downtown, our city, as well as the teams, fans, and entire region. Thank you to the neighbors, business owners, advocates, and everyone else who stayed in the fight with us.”

MSE has partnered with CAA ICON to serve as the overall project manager, Gensler on the design, and Clark Construction on the building construction. 

Design Inspiration     

  • Reimagining a Civic Legacy: Inspired by the L’Enfant Plan developed in 1791 for the District, the project expands on the historic node of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture (commonly known as the Smithsonian’s Portrait Gallery, located next door to the arena). The architectural redesign visually transforms the arena into a dynamic and monumental gathering location, honoring its role as a central meeting space in the District’s original plan.

The design embraces the City's Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force vision for a civic spine along 7th Street NW and reinforces interconnectivity from the National Mall to the south and extends north to the Shaw neighborhood. This project is a catalyst for Downtown DC as a vibrant, interconnected, walkable urban core.

Further, a new People’s Plaza establishes a meaningful dialogue between the planning of the Portrait Gallery and the arena, creating a civic space that welcomes guests and activation year-round.  

  • The Arena as Performer: The new arena exterior comes alive, transforming into an activated canvas that announces events and engages the revitalized entertainment district of the city. This includes dynamic lighting, media displays, and public art space to ensure the building serves as a beacon, drawing people in and amplifying the District’s energy during events. This innovative design blurs the line between venue and performer, making the arena an active participant in the event and a key player in the urban experience. 
  • Context Matters: Through an intentional and thoughtful approach, the design integrates the arena into the city’s fabric, respecting its surroundings and enhancing the street-level experience with art activation, thoughtful changes in scale and materials. The façade draws inspiration from the neighboring Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture, turning its interior essence "inside out" to create a unifying and elegant exterior form. The dynamic form of the skin enhances the building's identity, guiding visitors through areas of entry, connecting with the District’s urban fabric, and serving as a natural wayfinding element.
This approach creates harmony between the arena and its immediate urban context, enriching the community’s connection to the space by serving as a featured backdrop to myriad events surrounding the arena.   

  • Sustaining Success: Reusing and reinvigorating the existing arena showcases a commitment to sustainability by minimizing environmental impact and preserving a cherished civic asset. This breathes new life into the building, ensuring its continued relevance will sustain investments in infrastructure and the public space around the building and ensuring that this remains a gathering place for future generations. By marrying innovation with preservation, this project sets a benchmark for sustainable urban development. 
  • Cultural Dialogue: The design incorporates elements inspired by the nearby Smithsonian Galleries, creating a rich cultural layer on the façade and public-facing areas. In essence, the building serves as a performer of the arts. Art and architecture merge to celebrate the city’s heritage, offering fans and visitors a visual experience that goes beyond sports and entertainment. This integration reinforces the arena’s role as a cultural landmark and a gateway to artistic expression. 
  • Design for the EveryFan: The design caters to fans of all demographics, ensuring accessibility, comfort, and engagement for everyone attending events. The aim is to create new and exciting experiences for all people that use the building. From improved seating options to state-of-the-art amenities, the design prioritizes inclusivity and superior fan experience. From social decks with views of the arena floor on multiple levels, larger concourses, more dwell space with new food and beverage options, new seating opportunities for all levels of guests, and enhanced technology throughout the venue. The brand-new Capital One Arena will be a space where everyone—from families to VIPs—feels welcome and valued. 
  • Enhancements for Capitals & Wizards Athletes: Both teams will benefit from locker rooms which will double in size from their current accommodations. The Wizards space will feature a state-of-the-art design with personalized amenities, lounges, and weight rooms to enhance comfort and functionality. They will have new recovery facilities, directly connected to the locker rooms, which will include cutting-edge hydrotherapy pools and massage areas to optimize recovery, improve performance, and expedite the return of players to the court. And greater media and analytics integration will provide advanced video review and analytics systems, enabling in-depth game preparation and strategic development.

The Capitals’ space will feature ergonomically designed lockers with integrated drying systems, personalized storage for gear, dressing areas, lounge spaces, and new weight and functional training areas. Their recovery facilities will include dedicated cold tubs, hot tubs, and compression therapy areas designed specifically for the recovery needs of hockey players. Equipment and triage optimization will provide on-site skate sharpening and repair stations for immediate and precise gear adjustments, ensuring players are always game-ready.

And both teams will have dedicated new “hype zones” that will bring the players to the court ready for action and showcase an excited team entering the ice.

Phases of Construction  

The construction schedule for Capital One Arena will occur in stages beginning now through the start of the 2027-28 NBA and NHL seasons to ensure minimal disruption to fans and the league’s schedules. The arena will remain dark in the summers between the Wizards and Capitals seasons, when the bulk of the work will be completed.  

  • Phase 1 (now – the conclusion of the 2024-25 season): Preparatory work begins with structural enabling tasks such as escalator pit installations and hydrotherapy slab construction. Fans will notice minimal disruptions as foundational work is largely behind the scenes.  
  • Phase 2 (summer 2025): Focus shifts to enhancing athlete spaces, including new locker rooms, a family lounge, and new media facilities. Additional upgrades include new escalators and initial modifications to fan seating areas. Premium fan experiences including the United Globe Club and Lounge and the Vault Suites will also be completed in this phase and available to fans in the 2025-26 season. 
  • Phase 3 (during the 2025-26 season): Work will begin on preparing for extensive exterior upgrades to include the new entrance on F street, adding new restrooms, and improving concession spaces.   
  • Phase 4 (summer 2026): Major exterior updates will begin, including a new façade and enhancements to the Grand Pavilion. Interior renovations expand with revamped concession stands and upgraded suites.  
  • Phase 5 (during the 2026-27 season): Club-level upgrades and further interior remodeling will be completed, including enhanced corridors and additional seating modifications. Fans can expect more premium amenities and improved navigation throughout the arena.  
  • Phase 6 (summer 2027): With most major elements in place, construction addresses final interior improvements, including concessions, loge boxes, and bathrooms. The Grand Pavilion will also be completed.
Premium Experiences Available for the 2025-2026 Season  

Fans of the Capitals and Wizards will be able to access the most premium new spaces as early as the 2025-26 season, as these will be completed during the first phase of construction. For more information on these offerings, guests can contact [email protected].   

The Vaults

The creation of The Vault marks the landmark first step in Capital One Arena’s transformation process, which will not only offer the pinnacle of premium fan experiences at the modernized arena but will set a new standard for premier hospitality within the DMV region.  

Each Vault Suite will be accessed by a private lobby with a dedicated elevator off the main concourse and features seating for up to 20, including lounge-style seating areas with plush furniture and elegant high-top seating at the suite’s private bar. Additional programming consists of an experiential tasting room, private restrooms, and other high-end amenities. Vault owners and their guests will have access to all events at Capital One Arena, including playoff games, concerts, and special events.    

The culinary experience at The Vaults will be second to none, as each suite will offer an all-inclusive menu with a multi-course meal available for all events plus beer, wine, and cocktails. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive Tasting Room, where they will be greeted with several complimentary offerings throughout the event, from local D.C.-inspired appetizers to specialty desserts crafted by an award-winning pastry chef to fan-favorite last bites.    

United Globe Club
With space for more than 800 guests, the United Globe Club will be the most expansive of the new hospitality spaces at the transformed Capital One Arena, offering more than 16 square feet of space per guest at full capacity. The club will feature exclusive space for guests across two levels and will provide access to a dynamic new dining experience as well as complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks for all Capitals and Wizards VIP seat holders. The United Globe Club will be 30% larger than any existing hospitality space at the current arena.  

United Globe Lounge
Exclusive to Wizards Courtside Row AAA seat holders and Capitals Row A seats on the glass, the United Globe Lounge will only be available to 150 guests per event, providing one of the most spacious, luxurious premium hospitality experiences in any arena nationwide.

District of Play  

Monumental Sports’ dedication to invigorating the health and vitality of the arena, the downtown corridor, and the entire District is embodied in its most ambitious charitable initiative ever: District of Play. Announced in conjunction with the efforts around Capital One Arena, this multi-million-dollar investment is designed to break down the barriers which prevent kids in D.C. from playing sports by providing safe play spaces, empowering players and engaging parents, coaches and the community. Monumental’s plan is to transform access and opportunity in youth sports as Capital One Arena undergoes its own transformation – and it’s already made an impact on 4,400 young athletes in the District.   

  • Capitals Youth Hockey have introduced 1,200 D.C. children to ice skating and ball hockey through the Rink Pass programand through a partnership with Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena. Free field trips to local ice rinks for skating lessons and ball hockey rinks for hands-on instruction gives kids the opportunity to deepen their engagement with the sport.   
  • Wizards and Mystics Youth Basketball have subsidized Jr. NBA League affiliations for D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation youth basketball leagues, providing jerseys and offering free clinics at the start of the season, reaching over 1,500 kids.   
  • The Wizards hosted a free Coaches Workshop at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Ward 8 where 150 coaches were trained, strengthening the foundation of basketball in D.C.   
  • The Wizards hosted a 3v3 tournament at historic Barry Farm in Ward 8 in partnership with Hoop-it-up, impacting 100 players.   
  • The Wizards have held free or subsidized gameday clinics serving over 250 kids.  
  • The Wizards held an open practice at Thurgood Marshall Academy in Southeast, D.C. attended by 360 students.  
  • Monumental hosted a Hispanic Heritage Clinic for 30+ participants on top of basketball donations benefiting an entire school of nearly 300 students.  
  • The Wizards have partnered with Building Bridges Across the River to support Midnight Basketball, a late-night program offering Ward 8 youth and young adults a safe and engaging recreational space on weekend evenings. It has drawn 60+ players and 200 community members and the season will conclude with the finals and a closing ceremony hosted by the Wizards at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on Saturday, Dec. 21.  
  • Monumental Sports built a new playground at Huntwood Courts Ward 7 in partnership with KABOOM! and Washington Housing Conservancy. Designed by the kids and families who will use it, the play area will serve over 560 children.  
  • Washington Capitals are hosting a 50th Anniversary Capitals Hockey Holidays Lounge at the DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular in partnership with the National Building Museum presented by Events DC. In addition, the Capitals will host a Rock the Rink Skate at the National Building Museum on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 5-7 p.m.
“Monuments are spaces for our community to convene and admire and celebrate greatness and a shared sense of togetherness,” Leonsis added. “The new Capital One Arena will be an epic focal point for the community and a symbol for the resurgence of downtown. It will continue to be an economic driver and a source of pride and joy for the community.”   

For more information or to stay informed on the latest information on the transformation of Capital One Arena, please visit capitalonearena.com or follow us on our social media accounts.      

About Monumental Sports  

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America’s leading sports and entertainment families. Our people, players, teams and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans and our people. To learn more, please visit https://monumentalsports.com/.

