Washington Capitals Star Alex Ovechkin Announces “THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®” Amidst Historic Chase for NHL Goal-Scoring Record

Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research are Partnering to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research

Gr8_Chase_Jimmy_V_Social-1920x1080 (2)
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

WASHINGTON (March 5, 2025) – Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin is teaming up with the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to launch THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®, an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer researchas he nears the National Hockey League’s all-time career goals record. 100% of donations to the cause will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, and donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.

As part of THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® campaign, Ovechkin will donate an amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, starting with Wednesday’s Capitals game against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin’s donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time. Ovechkin is inviting fans to make an impact alongside him. Fans can support THE GR8 CHASE by donating $8, or any amount they can give, in honor of his historic pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record.

Alex Ovechkin Announces “THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer"

In his 20th season, Ovechkin is rapidly closing in on the NHL’s all-time career goals record. The pursuit, dubbed THE GR8 CHASE based on Alex Ovechkin’s jersey number of 8, is heating up, with Ovechkinonly 10 goals away from the current record of 894 goals held by Wayne Gretzky. While creating a historic legacy on the ice, Ovechkin is also dedicated to leaving a lasting impact off the ice.

“I’m proud to join the V Foundation and support their efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research,” said Ovechkin. “Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease. I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission.”

Donations raised by the campaign will go to the V Foundation through Hockey Fights Cancer and supportthe Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant. Cancer is the leading cause of disease-related death among children and adolescents, but survival rates are improving because of research. Today, 85% of kids with cancer survive five years or more, up from 58% in the 1970s. Since its inception, the V Foundation has awarded over $91 million in pediatric cancer research grants, funding 241 grants across North America.

“This is a true power play,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “Alex Ovechkin’s summit to greatness on the ice has been a thrill for all hockey fans, and his commitment to funding innovative pediatric cancer research will make a lifesaving impact for years to come. We are thrilled to have Alex on our team. We look forward to celebrating his accomplishments and celebrating advancements in cancer research together as we accelerate Victory Over Cancer®.”

The Capitals and Ovechkin have a long-standing history of supporting Hockey Fights Cancer. The Capitals host a Hockey Fights Cancer Night each season to raise awareness and funds toward cancer research. Through the Capitals’ charitable arm, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the organization contributes funds to cancer-related charities annually. The Capitals also frequently host events and support initiatives with community partners and individuals in the cancer community, including a Hockey Fights Cancer skate with youth impacted by the disease. To learn more, visit WashCaps.com/CapsFightCancer.

THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® is one of several community initiatives supported by Ovechkin. Ovechkin launched Ovi's 8's in 2006 to provide underserved children with tickets to a Capitals game. Since then, more than 6,000 individuals have had a chance to see a game free of charge. In addition, Ovechkin has a long-standing relationship with the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), having hosted multiple ASHA skating sessions as well as a street hockey event since 2014. Ovechkin also supports organizations that facilitate the wishes of sick children, having granted several wishes during his career with the Capitals.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is the official charitable partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™, raising funds and awareness for all types of cancer research. Over the course of the 2023-2024 season, the first year of partnership, Hockey Fights Cancer™ raised over $4 million, with $2.9 million going to groundbreaking cancer research through the V Foundation.

