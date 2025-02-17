Washington Capitals Announce Stanley Cup Championship Plaque Unveiling at Washington Harbour Ice Rink in Georgetown

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Capitals announced today that the Capitals and Washington Harbour will unveil a special permanent plaque in commemoration of the 2018 Stanley Cup championship celebration at the Washington Harbour fountain in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown. The unveiling will take place where the Washington Harbour Ice Rink is currently installed on Friday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

Capitals players Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, who visited the fountain in 2018 during their Stanley Cup celebration, will make a special appearance and participate in the unveiling ceremony. Monumental Sports Network’s Alexa Landestoy will serve as the event host.

To kick off the unveiling, fans are invited to a Rock the Rink skate starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, an appearance by Slapshot, giveaways, prizes and additional activities. Attendees wearing Capitals gear will receive discounted skating during designated skate sessions through 6:30 p.m.

The rink features Capitals branding in honor of the team’s 50th Anniversary.

Fans are encouraged to share videos and photos they captured during the Capitals’ 2018 celebration at Washington Harbour by clicking here. The submitted materials will be used as the Capitals celebrate the plaque unveiling.